Is Shohei Ohtani's Prime Over? Injuries Behind Late Collapse, but His 2026 Numbers Tell a Different Story

LOS ANGELES — After a painful end to the Los Angeles Dodgers' season, with a four-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, questions are swirling about Shohei Ohtani. Is the 32-year-old two-way star in decline, and has his prime come to an end?

A closer look at his 2026 season suggests a more complicated picture: a player who was dominant for most of the year before injuries derailed both his pitching and hitting in the final two months.

A dominant start

For much of 2026, Ohtani looked like the same player who won four Most Valuable Player awards.

On the mound, he posted a 0.74 ERA in his first 10 starts, according to ESPN. He finished the season with an 8-2 record, a 1.79 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings over 14 starts.

At the plate, he was equally impressive. Through Aug. 18, Ohtani was hitting .294 with a .390 on-base percentage and a .558 slugging percentage, with 30 home runs in 121 games, ESPN reported.

Those numbers put him on pace for another MVP-caliber season, following a 2025 campaign in which he set a Dodgers franchise record with 55 home runs and won his second straight unanimous National League MVP award.

Injuries take their toll

The trouble began in early June, when Ohtani's left knee started to flare up. The injury quickly affected his pitching. After his dominant start, he posted a 4.38 ERA over his next four starts and did not pitch after July 3. Along the way, he developed tightness in his right biceps.

His hitting held up for a while. But beginning in mid-August, his production collapsed. Ohtani did not hit a home run in the regular season after Aug. 18. From that point on, he hit just .156 with a .200 slugging percentage, with only three extra-base hits and one RBI, according to ESPN.

The Dodgers placed him on the injured list retroactive to Sept. 8 with biceps, knee and neck issues. He returned Sept. 23, playing only five regular-season games before the playoffs.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said there was no definitive link between Ohtani's injuries and his struggles, but the decline in both appeared to coincide with his buildup as a pitcher. After he began a throwing program on Aug. 8, Ohtani hit .198 with 34 strikeouts in 96 at-bats, MLB.com reported.

A difficult postseason

Ohtani struggled through the playoffs, hitting .192 with one home run and three RBIs in 26 at-bats. His lone homer, a three-run shot in Game 4 of the NLCS, briefly gave the Dodgers a lead before the Brewers rallied to complete the sweep.

Ohtani has refused to blame his injuries. He said his symptoms "have subdued a lot" since returning from the injured list and that he takes "full responsibility" for his slump, according to ESPN.

Still elite by most measures

Despite the late collapse, Ohtani's full-season numbers remain strong. He finished the regular season with a .275 batting average, a .377 on-base percentage, a .512 slugging percentage, 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 139 games.

His .889 OPS ranked among the better marks in the league, even with his dramatic late-season slump dragging down his totals.

Combined with his work on the mound, those numbers would represent an outstanding season for almost any other player.

Age and workload concerns

Still, there are legitimate questions about the future. Ohtani turned 32 in July, an age at which many hitters begin to see gradual declines in power and speed.

His two-way role also places unusual physical demands on his body. Ohtani has undergone two elbow surgeries during his career and missed pitching entirely in 2024 while recovering. The injuries that derailed his 2026 season raise questions about whether he can sustain the workload of pitching and hitting at an elite level as he ages.

The Dodgers will likely face difficult decisions about how to manage his workload, including how often he pitches and whether to give him more rest days.

Contract runs through 2033

Ohtani signed a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers before the 2024 season, with most of the money deferred. The deal runs through the 2033 season, when he will be 39.

Given the length of the contract, the Dodgers have a strong incentive to manage his health carefully to maximize his value over the coming years.

What experts say

Many analysts argue it is too early to declare Ohtani's prime over. A player who posted a sub-2.00 ERA and hit 30 home runs in a season shortened and hampered by injuries remains among the most valuable players in the sport.

Historically, many great players have endured injury-plagued seasons in their early 30s and bounced back with strong performances once healthy.

The key question, analysts say, is whether Ohtani's knee and arm problems are temporary or signs of lasting wear on his body.

Ohtani's offseason recovery will be closely watched. A full recovery from his knee and biceps injuries could set him up for a strong 2027 season, while lingering problems could raise further concerns about his ability to continue as a two-way player.

After the NLCS loss, Ohtani credited the Brewers, saying through his interpreter that Milwaukee had exposed parts of his game, a sign he is already looking ahead to improving.

For now, the evidence suggests Ohtani's 2026 decline was driven largely by injuries rather than a sudden loss of ability, though how he responds next season will go a long way toward answering whether his best years are behind him.