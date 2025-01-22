The construction industry has historically relied on materials and practices that are resource-intensive and environmentally taxing. Timber-based formwork, for example, has been widely used for decades but comes at a significant cost to the environment. Logging for timber contributes to deforestation and generates substantial waste when discarded after single or limited use.

Aluminium alloy formwork offers an alternative that addresses these challenges. With its durability, adaptability, and potential for recycling, this material is helping the construction sector reduce its environmental footprint while improving project efficiency. The industry can significantly contribute to global sustainability goals by investing in technologies that enable efficient recycling and reuse.

The Benefits of Recycling Aluminium Formwork

Aluminium formwork can be used multiple times, reducing the need for continuous production and cutting material waste. A single set of aluminium formwork can last up to 300 cycles compared to the 2–3 cycles of timber alternatives. This longevity lowers costs for construction companies and minimises the extraction of raw materials.

Recycling further enhances these benefits. Aluminium is a fully recyclable material, making it one of the most sustainable choices for construction. Recycling aluminium requires only five percent of the energy needed to produce new material, significantly reducing emissions and conserving energy. At Yongfeng Group's aluminium formwork facility, advanced recycling processes are designed to optimize efficiency, ensuring the material retains its quality and performance after every cycle.

Innovation in Recycling Processes

Yongfeng Group has implemented fully automated production lines integrated with environmental protection and cooling systems to optimize the recycling of aluminum formwork.

These systems include advanced sorting, reshaping, and reconditioning technologies, ensuring that recycled materials retain their original quality and functionality. By utilizing thermal energy recovery systems, the recycling process minimizes energy loss, further reducing emissions. Ongoing R&D efforts and partnerships with academic institutions enhance these processes, ensuring that recycling remains efficient, sustainable, and economically viable.

The Economic Case for Recycled Aluminium Formwork

Beyond its environmental advantages, recycled aluminium formwork is a sound economic choice for construction projects. Compared to traditional timber formwork, aluminium formwork offers significant cost savings due to its durability and reusability.

While timber formwork typically lasts for only 2–3 cycles, aluminium formwork can be reused up to 300 times, reducing the need for frequent replacements and lowering material costs over the project lifecycle. For example, in a recent 60,000 square metre residential development, the use of aluminium formwork contributed to a reduction of cost and installation time of over 30 percent, demonstrating its financial efficiency alongside its environmental benefits.

Partnering for Progress

Collaboration is essential to advancing sustainable practices. Yongfeng Group collaborate with clients and suppliers to develop tailored recycling programs. For example, contractors can lease aluminium formwork from Yongfeng and return it for refurbishment at the end of a project. This system extends the lifecycle of each piece and helps clients manage costs while participating in environmentally conscious practices.

A Vision for the Future

The potential of recycled aluminium formwork is not limited to China. As Yongfeng Group expands internationally, they are bringing these sustainable construction practices to new markets. Australia, for example, presents a significant opportunity. With growing demand for environmentally conscious building solutions and a robust construction sector, the country is well-positioned to adopt these technologies.

Recycling aluminium formwork aligns with broader global efforts to address climate change and resource depletion. Yongfeng aims to support a construction industry that prioritises long-term environmental and economic benefits by continuing to invest in sustainable materials and processes.

Final Thoughts

Construction does not need to come at the expense of the environment. The industry can reduce its impact while remaining productive and profitable by embracing materials like aluminium alloy formwork and adopting efficient recycling practices. Yongfeng Group is committed to pushing these advancements forward, contributing to a more sustainable future for the construction sector and beyond.