Company recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)*. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute and this year, we believe SnapLogic is the most advanced on the Product Vision axis among Visionary vendors.

“As a company, we are delighted to be in this position,” said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer of SnapLogic. “We are confident this is a credit to being first to market with both innovative generative integration solutions and showing how customers are using those solutions to transform their enterprises.”

The SnapLogic platform is a powerful and flexible iPaaS designed to meet the integration needs of the modern enterprise. With powerful tools including SnapGPT, the world’s first generative integration solution, and GenAI Builder, the world’s only no-code generative AI application development product, SnapLogic is propelling enterprises into the future with groundbreaking technologies that deliver unprecedented business value for its customers.

“SnapLogic is committed to delivering innovative solutions that take our customers’ enterprise integration to new heights with generative AI,” said Jeremiah Stone, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic. “The SnapLogic platform is redefining what’s possible for data driven organizations with best-in-class solutions that equip customers with AI-powered tools to integrate, automate, and orchestrate information faster and easier than ever before. We feel this recognition validates the meaningful work our team does to deliver products that drive true business value to our customers.”

Gartner cited generative AI routinely in the report, specifically that, “Generative AI (GenAI) has raised awareness among end users about the availability of AI-augmented integration delivery.” The firm continues, “We anticipate that these new capabilities will have a significant impact with regards to democratization of integration across the enterprise as end users get their hands on the technology throughout 2024.” SnapLogic believes this contributes significantly to the growth of the iPaaS market, which according to Gartner, “The integration platform as service (iPaaS) market demonstrated a strong growth rate of 37.6% in 2022, reaching $6.5 billion in revenue.”

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2024 “Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)" report.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service,” by Keith Guttridge, Andrew Comes, Shrey Pasricha, Max van den Berk, Andrew Humphreys, February 19, 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier.

Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Adrian Richardson

SnapLogic (US & APAC)

arichardson@snaplogic.com

+1-510-279-9773

Gemma Smith

SnapLogic (EMEA)

gsmith@snaplogic.com

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com

Helen Fitzhugh

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk