Pogust Goodhead, a global law firm and leader in environmental litigation, today issued the following statement in response to BHP Group Ltd's ("BHP" or the "Company") (ASX: BHP) failure to include reference to the potential financial impact on the Company associated with the ongoing lawsuit filed by Pogust Goodhead on behalf of nearly 700,000 victims of the Mariana Dam disaster.

Tom Goodhead, Global Managing Partner and CEO of Pogust Goodhead, stated:

“It is astounding that BHP failed once again to address the significant, material impact that its financial exposure to the Mariana Dam disaster, and, more specifically, the case brought by our firm in the United Kingdom involving nearly 700,000 victims, could have on the Company and its stock.

BHP investors should demand detailed estimates and transparent disclosure of how an adverse ruling in the ongoing United Kingdom litigation and trial in October of this year could impact the price of the Company’s stock and ratings of its capital structure.

Anything less should make investors question BHP’s motivations.”

About Pogust Goodhead

Founded by Harris Pogust and Tom Goodhead in 2018, Pogust Goodhead is an international law firm headquartered in London, England. Its growing global partnership consists of over 100 lawyers and more than 500 staff members, all working to help individuals, groups, and businesses access fair and tangible justice.

The firm has been described as “the first legal unicorn,” following a trajectory more like a Fintech start up than a traditional law firm. Pogust Goodhead represents over 3 million clients in cases across the world, seeking billions of dollars in damages.

Since its formation, Pogust Goodhead has become a world leader in environmental litigation. In 2022 the firm secured a landmark, unanimous judgment from the Court of Appeal that allows victims of the Mariana dam disaster to seek redress against BHP and now Vale, in the Courts of England and Wales. The firm’s cases against corporate giants TÜV SÜD, Norsk Hydro and Braskem are all centered around providing redress for claimants who have suffered through a total disregard for the environment they inhabit.

