SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GIP--OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the first participant was dosed today with OLX75016. OLX75016 is being developed to provide a novel treatment approach for metabolic dysfunctions associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease linked to obesity. The phase 1 trial is ongoing in Brisbane, Australia.

The safety and tolerability of OLX75016 is being evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers and early-stage patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

OLX75016 acts as a mechanism to reduce liver fat content as well as inflammation and liver fibrosis which is frequently found in obese individuals. This development program is based on emerging Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS) data that suggest certain genes to play a key role in these processes. This human genetic evidence was corroborated in a series of nonclinical studies. The Company showed data supporting the utility of OLX75016 either as mono-therapy or in combination with a GLP-1 receptor agonist or a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist for MASH and weight management.

Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX Pharmaceuticals, said, "With the obesity market expected to reach $100 bn by 2030, many companies opt to develop GLP-1/GIP agonists for their weight management therapies. Given a differentiated mechanism of action, OLX75016 demonstrates its robust multimodality potential not just for additive weight loss effects but for NASH and liver fibrosis alleviation. This is how we believe OLX75016 is set apart, and we anticipate this novel therapeutic to bring hope to patients with multiple metabolic diseases, starting in phase 1 clinical trial."

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology.

