CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#artificialintelligence--GeologicAI, a leading innovator in mining technology, is proud to announce the acquisition of Resource Modeling Solutions. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in GeologicAI's growth and commitment to innovation.

Resource Modeling Solutions (RMS), known for its pioneering work in advanced geostatistical modeling of subsurface deposits for the mining sector, brings a wealth of cutting-edge technology and a team of talented professionals that perfectly complement GeologicAI’s mission and values. This partnership not only expands GeologicAI’s product and service offerings but also opens new possibilities for both organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome RMS to the GeologicAI family," said GeologicAI founder and CEO Grant Sanden. "This integration strengthens our position in the industry and enhances our ability to deliver groundbreaking end-to-end technology solutions to our clients. It's a win-win for all parties involved. We are focused on continuing to expand our capabilities by integrating new and emerging technologies.”

This strategic acquisition will have a positive impact on the industry and the community, as it will create opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing. The combined expertise of both organizations will lead to the development of advanced solutions that will define the future of resource discovery and development, from Rock Scan to Mine Plan.

Earlier this year GeologicAI welcomed major investment from climate technology fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures along with Export Development Canada Ventures. This transformational investment enables GeologicAI to acquire and develop leading technologies and supports global scaling of its fleet of AI-powered robot geologists, accelerating resource exploration and extraction to meet our planet's increasing demand for critical minerals.

For more information about GeologicAI and its recent acquisition of Resource Modeling Solutions please rmsinfo@geologicai.com.

About GeologicAI:

GeologicAI, based in Calgary, Canada, is revolutionizing resource exploration by developing AI-driven core scanning robots and software. Their technology generates the most extensive geological dataset in the industry, significantly improving workflows from exploration to extraction. Visit www.geologicai.com to learn more.

About Resource Modeling Solutions:

Resource Modeling Solutions helps modern mining, environmental, and petroleum companies manage uncertainty and understand geological variability to make the best decisions possible. Visit www.resourcemodelingsolutions.com to learn more.

For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Andrew, GeologicAI, Director of Business Development, rmsinfo@geologicai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geologicai