Stephen Tsuchiyama appointed as CRO, leads sales team and strategy to grow global business for AI-enabled process improvement

MELBOURNE, Australia & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apromore, a leading provider of AI-driven process mining and simulation solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Tsuchiyama as chief revenue officer (CRO). In his role, Tsuchiyama will lead Apromore's global sales team to empower customers to leverage the full potential of transactional data to drive continuous and fast time-to-value from process improvement. Building on strong customer and market momentum in 2023, this appointment reaffirms the company's strategy for continued growth in 2024 and beyond, with an emphasis on the US market.

“Apromore has seen strong growth across sectors and geographies over the past year with a significant jump in revenue from the United States,” said Marcello La Rosa, Co-founder and CEO. “Coming from Automation Anywhere, FortressIQ and SignalFX, Stephen Tsuchiyama brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of building hyper-growth sales programs and strong connections in the US – which will continue to be a strategic growth market for Apromore. We welcome Stephen to our team and are excited to leverage his skills and leadership in this pivotal stage of Apromore’s maturity journey.”

As Apromore’s CRO, Tsuchiyama oversees global sales and the company’s go-to-market strategy. With over 20 years of sales leadership and business development experience he most recently served as vice president and general manager of Process Discovery at Automation Anywhere, where he led teams to tremendous sales growth in US market segments. He joined Automation Anywhere in 2022 as part of the company’s acquisition of task mining platform company FortressIQ, where he executed go-to-market strategies that were instrumental to the company’s growth and financial position. Prior to that, Tsuchiyama held executive roles at SignalFX, Sauce Labs, Lucidworks and Hewlett-Packard.

FY2023 Results Reaffirm Apromore’s Accelerated Trajectory for 2024

Building on a recent Series B investment by Salesforce and GBTEC, in 2023 Apromore bolstered its business and financial position, expanded its global sales team, forged strategic partnerships, added new customers, and extended its AI-enabled process mining and intelligent process twins capabilities within its platform.

Recent achievements include:

Over 100% increase in year-over-year revenue bookings, and doubled its customer base, including several Global Fortune 500;

Triple-digit growth percentages in international markets, including over 20% revenue increase in the US reflecting the company’s expanding global footprint and its effectiveness in addressing digital transformation needs for financial services, manufacturing, logistics and energy & utilities organizations;

Added regional sales leaders in the U.S., U.K., Italy and Spain who support a global customer base throughout North America, LATAM, APAC and EMEA;

Invested in its global partner network, including expanding technology partnerships with Salesforce and integration with MuleSoft RPA;

Named a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools, and represented in industry reports by Everest Group, Forrester, Nelson Hall, and others;

Enhanced Apromore platform capabilities with AI-enabled root cause analysis, no-code predictive process monitoring, intelligent process twins, and log data enhancement;

Incorporated in the United States to support regional operations.

“Process mining is evolving beyond discovery and traceability to enable predictive and proactive analysis and simulation, empowering business users to make better decisions, anticipate trends and optimize performance. With strong business performance, market-leading process mining and simulation capabilities, and a visionary roadmap for AI-assisted process optimization, Apromore is positioned to continue to redefine the category and deliver greater value for enterprise companies. I’m excited to join Apromore and this dynamic team of experts to help customers easily gain insight to make better decisions that impact business performance,” said Stephen Tsuchiyama.

About Apromore

Apromore is a leading global provider of process mining and AI-driven business process improvement technology. Our mission is to democratize process mining by making it possible for business teams to rapidly use advanced data science techniques to achieve digital transparency and operational excellence. Built on award-winning technology, the Apromore platform transforms how teams make decisions and their ability to unlock value in transactional data by revealing inefficiencies, friction points, and compliance violations in their processes. Visit https://apromore.com.

