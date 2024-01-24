Southern Cross readies to be first submarine cable operator to offer 800 Gb/s across the Pacific

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Cross, Australasia’s independent specialist international capacity provider, is planning to deploy Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) industry-leading WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) technology as a key part of the Southern Cross (SX) NEXT expansion plans from Sydney to Los Angeles. The use of WL6e technology in NEXT will allow the implementation of 800 Gb/s wavelengths across the single 12,500+km span, providing reliable, energy efficient, and high bandwidth connections to support offerings such as the recently launched 400GbE services from Southern Cross.

“We have a long-standing history with Ciena, and their strong history of innovation and deep understanding of our business needs have continued to be instrumental to our success. SX NEXT cable is a high-performance system and the first phase of the replacement of the original systems by 2030. Today, we’re once again announcing what is expected to be another networking world first, implementing Ciena WaveLogic 6 on SX NEXT to help us push the envelope in terms of high-speed bandwidth connectivity and energy efficiency,” said Laurie Miller, President and CEO, Southern Cross.

Ciena’s WL6e integrates new coherent DSP innovations to provide the highest capacity over fiber. WL6e supports 1.6 Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro networks, 800 Gb/s services across the longest links, a 50% reduction in watts per bit, and requires less space compared to the previous generation for similar capacities. Ciena’s technology enables Southern Cross’ network to more quickly respond to fluctuating and often unforeseen network demands driven by cloud-based services, content, and emerging applications that use artificial intelligence.

“The Southern Cross NEXT cable is key to the transpacific cable ecosystem, contributing to improved network performance across the Pacific region – all on top of Ciena GeoMesh Extreme technology. Southern Cross has always looked to Ciena for the latest innovations to gain a competitive advantage. With this upgrade to WL6, Southern Cross will be able to provide customers with unrivalled connectivity, allowing them to enjoy applications and services of up to 800GbE,” said Dino DiPerna, Senior Vice President, Global Research and Development, Ciena.

Additional Resources:

Press Release : WaveLogic 6

WaveLogic 6 Blog : The journey to 1.6 T: Understanding the technologies making 1.6 Tb/s possible

The journey to 1.6 T: Understanding the technologies making 1.6 Tb/s possible Video: Ciena’s CTO, Steve Alexander talks with Southern Cross CEO, Laurie Miller about how Southern Cross NEXT is primed to meet surging bandwidth demands

About Southern Cross Cable

Southern Cross Cables Ltd (SCCL) is a leading independent Australasian supplier of international capacity to Carriers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific region. SCCL was originally formed in 1997 to establish the Southern Cross Cable Network, a twin submarine cable link between Australasia and the United States West Coast and was designed to provide enhanced reliability, quality and network efficiency.

Further information on Southern Cross can be found at www.southerncrosscables.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information, and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press Contact:

Chua Wei Wei

Ciena Corporation

+65 9833 2654

pr@ciena.com

Investor Contact:

Gregg Lampf

Ciena Corporation

+1 (410) 694-5700

ir@ciena.com