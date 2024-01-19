Upgrade will improve network power efficiency and boost capacity to support cloud and AI demands

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To satisfy rising bandwidth demands and cut energy use across its network, Vocus will deploy Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) industry-leading WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) 1.6 Tb/s coherent technology across its long haul and metro links. This industry-first coherent optic solution will enable Vocus to benefit from greater cost-effectiveness and reliability.

“We are delighted to be the first network operator to announce plans to adopt this exciting technology after partnering with Ciena to power our links across Australia – from Brisbane to Perth, via Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide. We are at a significant stage in the cloud and artificial intelligence era and WL6e will provide the capacity required for Vocus to meet the needs of new and existing customers looking to thrive in this transformative period,” said Steve Haigh, General Manager Network Engineering, Vocus.

Optimised for the high-capacity transport that is required with next-generation routing data paths and associated wholesale services, Ciena’s WL6e will support up to 1.6 Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments and 800 Gb/s-1.2 Tb/s over the longest links. Apart from helping Vocus prepare its network to handle unprecedented bandwidth demands, WL6e will also enable Vocus to drive energy efficiency by reducing the amount of equipment and space needed.

“Ciena’s industry-leading pedigree in optical innovation combined with our drive to create adaptive and energy-efficient networks that address surging bandwidth demands is designed to help network providers like Vocus deliver a superior digital experience for customers with even greater economies of scale. With the additional network capacity enabled by WL6e, Vocus will solidify its position as a leading carrier providing reliable and cost-effective connectivity across Australia and New Zealand,” said Matt Vesperman, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Ciena.

Ciena has a long history in technology innovation designed to help service providers do more with less – less power, less space, and less cost. Since its introduction in 2008, WaveLogic coherent technology has delivered 20 times more capacity over fiber and more than 85% reduction in Watts/Gbps for Ciena customers.

About Vocus

Vocus Group is a leading specialist fibre and network solutions provider. It owns and operates a 25,000km fibre network that is purpose-built and managed for business and government. Vocus understands how vital high-performance and secure network solutions are for any organisation today. Through its well-known retail brands, Vocus delivers simple and affordable broadband, mobile, voice, and energy services to Australian consumers and small businesses alike.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

