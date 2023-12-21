As the company makes progress to return the Thylacine to Tasmania, The TTA will play an integral role in community coordination and collaboration

DALLAS & HOBART, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colossal Biosciences, the breakthrough genetic engineering and de-extinction company, is pleased to announce the formation of the Tasmania Thylacine Advisory Committee. Led by Tasmanian Mayor Michele Dracoulis, this committee will provide a crucial public body for the discussion, development and dissemination of plans related to the rewilding of the thylacine. Commonly known as the Tasmanian tiger, the slim, striped keystone species was native to Australia, including Tasmania and New Guinea. Last year, Colossal announced plans to de-extinct and return the Thylacine to its native habitat in collaboration with local government, aboriginal representatives, industry leaders, private landowners, university representation and the public at large.

“We are excited to work with this incredible local committee on the next steps of the Thylacine project,” shared Colossal CEO Ben Lamm. “Mayor Dracoulis, business and educational leader James Groom, aboriginal activist Peter Rowe and all the members are helping to ensure we have a complete picture of how reintroduction can support the efforts of the Tasmanian community. From biodiversity improvements to economic opportunities, we want this to help invigorate a community I’ve come to know and love.”

Select Tasmania Thylacine Advisory Committee members include:

Mayor Michelle Dracoulis of the Derwent Valley Council

Mayor Loueen Triffitt, Tasmanian Aboriginal (Pakana) Ambassador & Cultural Educator and the Mayor of the Central Highlands Council

James Groom, principal of Groom Kennedy Lawyers and Advisors and Deputy Chancellor of the University of Tasmania

Mia Lindgrin, Associate Dean of Research Performance for Community Consultation and Impact, University of Tasmania

Sam Bradley, CEO of the Derwent Experience

Todd Babiak, CEO of Brand Tasmania

Alex Heroyas, Chief Executive Officer of Destination Southern Tasmania

Peter Rowe, Tasmanian Aboriginal Advocate and proud Trawlwoolway man

Greg Irons, Director of Bonorong Sanctuary

Michael Smith, President of the Derwent Valley and Central Highlands Tourism Association

Kennedy Kurwaisimba, Coordinator Forest Products – Planning at Sustainable Timber Tasmania

Murray Antill, University of Tasmania School of Creative Arts & Media

“I’m invested in ensuring the best future for Tasmania, which is why I wanted to helm the Tasmania Thylacine Advisory Committee,” said Mayor Michelle Dracoulis, chairwoman of the Colossal Tasmania Thylacine Advisory Committee. “Culturally, on our island, the thylacine is more than an extinct animal. It is part of our identity, and lives strongly in our folklore and imagination. Bringing back the thylacine is an important step in ensuring biodiversity and safeguarding Tasmania for future generations. Its restoration will contribute to much-needed healing in our land which has a troubled past but is home to a people that have hopes for a brighter future.

“I look forward to talking to our Aboriginal groups to inform the members of this exciting project. The thylacine has been a cultural icon of Aboriginal groups throughout Australia for thousands of years and is featured in our ancient rock-art plus it is my own family totem,” shared Peter Rowe, Aboriginal Advocate, Derwent Valley Council Indigenous Advisor and Lawyer. “The Thylacine was an apex predator wiped out by man; from its loss the environment has suffered. Our people work to maintain nature’s balance as part of our duty to care for the Earth.”

“I have spent my career actively working to help Tasmania prosper - socially, commercially and culturally. Joining the Tasmania Thylacine Advisory Committee is an opportunity for me to continue to support our home state and help shape this globally significant and vitally important work,” said James Groom, Senior Tasmanian lawyer and Director.

The TTA will meet quarterly to discuss updates to the project and plans to share information regularly with the broader community. For more information on the TTA, please visit Colossal’s website where information will be routinely updated with advances in scientific research, project progress and a question and comment input form for community discussion.

