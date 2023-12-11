Leading Global Stakeholder Engagement Advisory Firm Expands APAC Business, Advancing Strategy in Partnership with TPG

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morrow Sodali (the “Firm”), a global leader in stakeholder engagement advisory services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Domestique, one of Australia’s leading corporate communication and reputation management consultancies.

The acquisition of Domestique will enable the Firm to provide clients with an unparalleled service offering spanning strategic and financial communications, public affairs, M+A and activism, proxy solicitation, sustainability and ESG consulting, research, and corporate branding. The combination follows the successful acquisition and integration of Citadel-MAGNUS in November 2022.

Founded in 2013 by Ross Thornton, Lauren Thompson, and Jim Kelly, Domestique has established itself as a leading adviser to Australian and international companies, working across complex and high-profile reputation management issues, transaction communications involving large scale M&A and IPO’s, strategic investor relations, public affairs advisory and listed company disclosure.

Domestique has grown in recent years to include Managing Partner Jon Snowball and Helen Karlis. All five Partners will become shareholders in Morrow Sodali and are committed to driving the combined business forward.

Christian Sealey, CEO International, Morrow Sodali, said: “Domestique has an incredible reputation as a trusted advisor to leading Australian and global businesses, and has provided counsel on many of the largest and most complex financial transactions in recent Australian history. The combination of Domestique and Citadel-MAGNUS brings together a powerhouse of complementary, expert advisers that will deliver an unprecedented level of experience and knowledge to the Australian and APAC market. This acquisition is a significant development for Morrow Sodali in the region and is in line with our global strategy to create a unique, highly differentiated, full-service proposition.”

Ross Thornton, Chairman of Domestique said: “By merging with Morrow Sodali, we can offer our clients a much broader, more coordinated, and global suite of services than we can on our own. We can also offer our team far greater opportunities to build their careers both in Australia and across the world. We have known and admired Maria Leftakis, Christian Sealey and the Morrow Sodali team, as well as Peter Brookes, Brett Clegg, and the Citadel-MAGNUS team for decades. Joining forces with them as part of a growing global network with the backing of TPG is a great opportunity for our team and our clients.”

Ransom Langford, Partner at TPG, said: “We are pleased to support Morrow Sodali’s continued expansion in Australia, an important and growing market. We are on a journey to create a global leader to offer best-in-class service in stakeholder relations, and the acquisition of Domestique delivers enhanced offerings in this key region. We will continue to explore further strategic opportunities across Asia, North America, and Europe.”

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

About Domestique

Domestique is a corporate communication and reputation management consultancy, founded on the principle of hard work in support of its clients and their goals. The firm helps corporate clients push through challenges and celebrate achievements with the objective of building enduring value for the organisation, its shareholders, and its community of stakeholders.

Domestique boasts strong Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) communication credentials, having advised on over 236 successful transactions, valued at AU$580 billion over the past 20+ years. Additionally, Domestique have significant experience managing financial media and market engagement for a large number of capital raisings including 74 IPOs, raising an aggregate AU$31 billion.

For more information, visit www.domestiqueconsulting.com.au.

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate consultancy that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, compensation, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, activism and contested situations, financial communications, investor relations and research. The addition of Domestique represents Morrow Sodali’s latest acquisition as the firm continues to expand and enhance the range of advisory services it provides to its clients globally.

From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves over 1,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations, as well as mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.

In 2022, Morrow Sodali celebrated its 50th anniversary and secured majority investment from TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. This partnership significantly advances Morrow Sodali’s mission of providing clients worldwide with best-in-class strategic advice and comprehensive support, enabling them to maximize value and expertly manage stakeholder relations.

For more information, visit www.morrowsodali.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $212 billion[1] of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

[1] As of September 30, 2023, including AUM attributable to TPG Angelo Gordon on a pro forma basis.

Jon Snowball

Jon@domestiqueconsulting.com.au

+61 477 946 068