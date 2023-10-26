GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S.’ Smart Manufacturing Institute is excited to participate in the establishment of the International Manufacturing-X Council, with its official announcement at the 2023 Annual CESMII Member Meeting hosted at SOUTHTEC’s Smart Manufacturing Experience this week in Greenville, S.C.

We join Germany (Plattform Industrie 4.0), Austria (Plattform Industrie 4.0 Österreich), France (Alliance Industrie du Futur), Australia (CSIRO's Data61), Canada (Offensive de Transformation Numérique), South Korea (KOSMO), Japan (RRI), Italy (Confindustria) and the Netherlands (Smart Industry) in launching this important initiative to implement a federated, decentralized and collaborative data ecosystem for smart manufacturing. We anticipate more joining us soon!

The collective vision for the International Manufacturing-X (IM-X) Council is to enable open, global and cross-industry operation of cost-effective data networks. This will be realized through three sets of strategic initiatives:

Connect value chains and manufacturing data networks across supply chains, industries, and countries Implement global foundations for data-driven resilient, sovereign and climate-neutral production covering the full life cycle of production and products Enable innovative value creation in an interoperable and sovereign data ecosystem

IM-X is a ground-breaking effort to facilitate open, international R&D, partnerships, cooperation, standardization and deployment of manufacturing technology, which at its core is based on the creation of a federated, decentralized and collaborative data ecosystem for smart manufacturing.

John Dyck, CEO of CESMII stated that, “The future of smart manufacturing lies in open, interoperable systems, sustainable and energy efficient operations, and secure and resilient architectures.”

Henning Banthien, Secretary General Plattform Industrie 4.0 continued, saying, “The data-based economy is changing the forms of cooperation between companies. For this transformation to be a success, trust between all actors is needed.”

“With International Manufacturing-X, we want to expand international cooperation in order to engage in an even stronger exchange, start joint projects and develop uniform standards as a necessary component for scaling,” says Thomas Hahn, Chief Expert Software, Siemens AG.

About CESMII

CESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute – has a total investment of $140M from Department of Energy funding and public/private partnership contributions, with a mandate to create a more competitive manufacturing environment here in the US. CESMII is one of 17 Manufacturing USA institutes on this mission to increase manufacturing productivity, global competitiveness, and reinvestment by increasing energy productivity, improving economic performance and raising workforce capacity. University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) is the program and administrative home of CESMII. For more information about CESMII, its history and Smart Manufacturing, visit cesmii.org

