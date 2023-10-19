Australian Internet Service Provider deploys OcNOS® to ensure incremental network upgrade strategy for maximum uptime and performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IPInfusion--IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, announced today that Australian Internet Service Provider Kinetix Networks has implemented IP Infusion OcNOS® software and hardware from UfiSpace to upgrade and service their network.

Kinetix is using OcNOS to connect Layer 2 networking partners directly. OcNOS also serves as an underlay platform to provide the upstream connection to Australia’s National Broadband Network. Cost and availability of products allowed Kinetix to deploy redundancy to mitigate any potential service interruptions. UfiSpace hardware and OcNOS SP-MPLS provide for 800 Gbps and 300 Gbps capacity across Kinetix’s major metro and regional centers.

“OcNOS has been instrumental in providing a sound upgrade strategy that lets us procure equipment as needed, as opposed to entire chassis replacement,” said James Howell, CEO of Kinetix Networks. “Network disaggregation allowed us to have the freedom of choice for hardware vendors, which was important for equipment availability and lead times.”

“IP Infusion products come to market network-ready, leveraging our in-depth expertise in providing networking solutions and products to many market leading companies and applications,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Through our growing list of global customers, we are proving that open networking products are more than a technology fad. It’s a valuable tool for any organization looking for networking solutions that offer a plurality of benefits.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

