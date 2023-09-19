DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Australia Destination Tourism Insight Report Including International Arrivals, Domestic Trips, Key Source/Origin Markets, Trends, Tourist Profiles, Spend Analysis, Key Infrastructure Projects and Attractions, Risks and Future Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an analysis of the tourism market in Australia, including destination highlights, infrastructure, attractions, source markets, and risks and opportunities. Here are some key highlights and topics covered in the report:

Key Highlights:

Consumer Factsheets by Tourism Australia: In 2019, Tourism Australia released consumer factsheets tailored for high-value travelers. These factsheets served as a valuable resource for individuals and businesses interested in exploring Australia's tourism potential. Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel: The years 2020 and 2021 witnessed a significant decline in business travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, inbound business travel declined compared to leisure and Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) segments.

Scope:

This report is part of a series called Destination Market Insights. It offers an in-depth analysis of Australia as a tourist destination, along with its key source markets. The report covers trends, issues, international arrivals, spending, tourism segments, construction projects, foreign direct investments (FDI), airline and hotel developments, and more.

Reasons to Buy:

Gain insights into developments in popular tourist destinations.

Use data and analysis to explore trends related to international arrivals, spending, and tourism segments.

Understand opportunities and risks in the market to make informed business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Australia as a Tourist Destination Key Trends in the Australian Tourism Market Tourism Construction Projects in Australia Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Australia's Tourism Sector Impact of COVID-19 on Australia's Tourism Industry Growth Source Markets for Australian Tourism Types of Tourism in Australia Destination Focus on Australia Regional Risk Index and SWOT Analysis Appendix

Companies Mentioned:

NSW Transport

LCRA Australia

Accor

Marriott International

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Source: GlobalData

