Breakthrough Solution Delivers Powerful Performance and Data Protection while Blowing Out the Boundaries of Traditional Scale-up ZFS Systems

BOULDER, Colo. & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ZFS--Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux, a solution that combines the power of ZFS with the scalability of Mediaflux to enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively scale storage capacity and performance simultaneously. By integrating Mediaflux with ZFS, Arcitecta offers a solution that overcomes the scalability limitations of traditional scale-up ZFS systems and empowers customers to handle exponential data growth easily and achieve up to a 10:1 reduction in storage costs.

“Arcitecta represents an excellent example of a company that takes an innovative, creative approach to address critical customer needs, data resiliency challenges and effective data management at scale,” said Jerome Wendt, Founder of the Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG). “Mediaflux supports organizations that generate multiple petabytes of new data and move many petabytes for analysis each month. Further, it accomplishes these tasks without data loss or outages exceeding three minutes. Now it combines ZFS’s known data integrity features with Mediaflux’s proven ability to simplify data management for demanding at-scale data environments. This move again demonstrates Arcitecta’s innovative prowess as it positions data-intensive organizations to operate faster and more efficiently – with increased storage capacity and data protection.”

Organizations across many industries are grappling with intense data growth driven by advanced data-intensive applications, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), increasing digitalization and IoT devices. This exponential data growth requires scalable and cost-effective storage solutions that efficiently handle large amounts of data. Traditional scale-up storage systems face performance and scalability limitations and do not deliver the scalability, performance and cost-effectiveness needed to handle exponential data growth and large amounts of data efficiently.

Arcitecta’s Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux offers a highly cost-effective alternative to expensive enterprise-scale storage solutions. It provides high performance with exceptional scalability, security and efficiency, and reduces hardware and software licensing costs by leveraging commodity hardware and open-source software. Mediaflux provides a unified view of data across multiple ZFS servers, enabling organizations to easily scale storage capacity and performance by adding more servers to the cluster. This approach offers superior data protection and availability with an additional layer of data protection to ensure availability in the event of server failure, reducing data loss risk and downtime.

“Arcitecta is dedicated to being at the forefront of innovation, offering a solution that brings together the power of ZFS, renowned for its data integrity, with the scalability and intelligent management capabilities of Mediaflux,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO and Founder of Arcitecta. “This unique combination provides our customers with a robustly scalable, cost-effective, and highly performant storage solution that ensures their data remains protected and easily accessible. We are proud to offer a breakthrough solution that addresses the evolving storage needs of modern enterprises, provides our customers with a competitive edge and empowers them to unlock the full potential of their data."

The powerful features of Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux offer intelligent data placement, easy administration, superior data protection and performance, and a global namespace across multiple ZFS storage servers to enable simplified data management. Users and administrators can view and manage data spread across multiple ZFS storage servers as if it were in a single directory structure. This approach makes it much easier to manage and navigate without worrying about which physical server file data resides on. These capabilities enable organizations to achieve scalable, high-performance and resilient storage at a fraction of the cost of traditional scale-up solutions.

The benefits of Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux include:

Enhanced Performance and Productivity. The Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux solution utilizes multiple servers in a distributed architecture, improving performance and reducing the risk of bottlenecks. The increased performance enables faster data access and processing, improving productivity across various business operations. It accelerates workflows, enables seamless collaboration, and empowers data-intensive applications to deliver results more quickly, driving overall business efficiency.

The Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux solution utilizes multiple servers in a distributed architecture, improving performance and reducing the risk of bottlenecks. The increased performance enables faster data access and processing, improving productivity across various business operations. It accelerates workflows, enables seamless collaboration, and empowers data-intensive applications to deliver results more quickly, driving overall business efficiency. Robust Data Protection and Compliance. Data integrity, protection, and compliance are paramount concerns for organizations. With ZFS's inherent data protection features and Mediaflux's replication capabilities, the Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux solution ensures the redundancy and availability of data, reducing the risk of data loss and downtime. In addition, Mediaflux's metadata management capabilities support compliance with data privacy and security regulations, enabling organizations to meet regulatory requirements and mitigate associated risks.

Data integrity, protection, and compliance are paramount concerns for organizations. With ZFS's inherent data protection features and Mediaflux's replication capabilities, the Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux solution ensures the redundancy and availability of data, reducing the risk of data loss and downtime. In addition, Mediaflux's metadata management capabilities support compliance with data privacy and security regulations, enabling organizations to meet regulatory requirements and mitigate associated risks. Significant Cost Savings and Efficiency. Organizations can achieve significant cost savings compared to traditional enterprise-scale storage solutions using Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux, which leverages commodity hardware and open-source software. The solution's efficient data placement and migration capabilities also help minimize storage costs by ensuring data is stored on the most appropriate storage technology based on usage patterns.

Scale-Out ZFS with Mediaflux is ideal for a wide range of industries and organizations that demand scalable, cost-effective, and reliable storage solutions to address their data management challenges, including research institutions and laboratories, the media and entertainment industry, and the government and public sector.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry’s best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of big data and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. Mediaflux Livewire is a high-speed data mover that transfers billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast rates. Mediaflux Point in Time redefines data resilience at scale, overcoming today’s broken backup paradigm by integrating metadata-based, continuous inline data protection to eliminate the significant cost and impact of lost data. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

