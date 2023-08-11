Fortune 500 Veteran Tapped To Lead Development of Smart Token Labs’ Open Loyalty Solution

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart Token Labs, a Web3 open source software development company, today announced the appointment of former Salesforce Web3 Studio Co-Founder, Mathew Sweezey, to its executive leadership team. As a 15-year Salesforce veteran and seasoned Fortune 500 leader, Sweezey will serve as the Chief Strategy Officer for Smart Token Labs, overseeing the expansion and development of its novel open loyalty platform.

Mathew is widely regarded as one of the preeminent marketing strategists in the technology sector. Mathew co-founded the Salesforce Web3 Studio, where he incubated Web3 projects for the world's biggest brands, ran Salesforces Web3 Advisory Board, and helped launch Salesforce’s first Web3 products. Prior to Salesforce, Mathew helped pioneer the marketing automation space as an early employee at Pardot. Author of multiple books, his latest, The Context Marketing Revolution, was published by Harvard Business and was named the Best Marketing Book of 2021 by Axiom.

“When I was leading strategy at the Salesforce Web3 Studio, it became very apparent to me that every CEO believed in Web3 but very few saw the benefits of currency or collectibles to their bottom-line,” said Sweezey. “They are waiting for better digital experiences, and improved business efficiency. This is why I have joined the Smart Layer team, they have the vision and the technology to unlock a new digital paradigm for the enterprise, and give those CEO’s the keys they are looking for.”

Under Sweezey, Smart Token Labs intends to focus on the following goals:

Enabling consumers with their own data via Smart Tokens Powering Open Loyalty marketplaces via Permissionless Perks Accelerating digital transformation via Smart Layer Network

“We’re thrilled to bring a true industry leader to the Smart Token Labs executive team,” said Victor Zhang, Founder and CEO of Smart Token Labs. “Over the course of his career, Mathew has proven himself to be one of the most forward-thinking, dynamic, and passionate minds in Web3, and we believe he will be a central figure in our push for token adoption.”

“Tokenization is the next era of digital experience, driven by composable web services, and radical interoperability,” added Sweezey. “I could not be more excited to join Smart Token Labs at this stage, and to work alongside their executive team to usher in this new era of digital innovation.”

To learn more about Smart Token Labs and its Smart Layer, visit: smarttokenlabs.com.

About Mathew Sweezey

Mathew Sweezey is the Chief Strategy Officer at Smart Token Labs, as well as an award-winning marketer, podcast host, and technology pioneer, regarded as one of the leading minds on the future of marketing. Previously, Mathew served as the Sr. Director of Market Strategy for Salesforce, Partner of Salesforce Futures LAB, and Co-Founder of the Salesforce Web3 studio. In addition to his work, Mathew has written two books (Wiley/HBR). His latest book was named best marketing book of 2021 by Axiom Book Awards. He also produced the 5X award-winning podcast called The Electronic Propaganda Society, and has written for The Observer, The Economist, Forbes, AdAge, and many others.

About Smart Token Labs

Smart Token Labs is the creator of SmartLayer, a chain agnostic Token Utility Protocol that enables mainstream use cases between web2 and web3. SmartLayer consists of Smart Tokens that let businesses convert user data into smart tokens owned by those users. Token utility is enabled by SmartLayer seamlessly integrating token utility and logic into products and services across both web2 and web3.

