CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stern Pinball, Inc. will present the Brisbane Pinball Masters, the eighth Stern Pro Circuit tournament of the 2023 competitive season, on July 22-23, 2023. Held in Brisbane, Australia, this two-day tournament takes place during BPAC 2023 - Thunder & Lightning, Australia’s highest-attended competitive pinball and classic arcade event. With an array of games ranging from the seventies through to today, the Brisbane Pinball and Arcade Collective (BPAC) Showcase features the best in pinball and retro gaming that their corner of the world has to offer.

Continuing its third season, Stern Pinball partners with the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) in producing the premiere competitive pinball circuit in the world. The Stern Pro Circuit is a series of 20 high-level pinball tournaments held throughout the season culminating in the pinnacle event, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship, featuring the top 32 ranked players.

The Brisbane Pinball and Arcade Collective is a crew of passionate pinballers and gamers who want to bring the lights, sounds, and action of old-school pinballs and arcades to as many people as possible. The BPAC showcase would not be possible without the help of legendary local gaming monoliths 1UP Arcade and Netherworld as well as Hutchinson Builders, Pinball Movers, Noodleshirt, Game the System, and Sydney’s 1989 Arcade. For ticketing head to: www.bnepac.org

“The Brisbane Pinball Masters marks Stern Pro Circuit’s first tournament across the globe this season, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to support one of the biggest pinball events in the southern hemisphere,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “We’re excited to see the world’s best competitive players battle it out and see who ultimately emerges as the victor.”

For full details on the Stern Pro Circuit and to keep up with the current standings and schedule, please visit – https://sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/

