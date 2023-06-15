Certification enables access to many Australian merchants and Australia’s fast-growing e-commerce market

Creates new business opportunities for payment service providers and merchants, as well as more secure online shopping for Australian cardholders

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global payments security company Netcetera announced today that its 3DS Server has received certification from eftpos, Australia’s go-to payment system for domestic debit and e-commerce transactions. All merchants working with Netcetera, who is represented by their strategic partner G+D in Australia, can have their eftpos transactions authenticated by Netcetera’s 3DS secure suite, enabling faster, cheaper and more secure transaction processing for Australia’s fast-growing e-commerce market.

eftpos is increasingly playing a pivotal role in Australia’s digital economy. In 2021, eftpos handled two billion transactions on 50 million cards between more than one million point of sale (POS) devices and online transactions.

Hanspeter Jsler, Managing Director at Netcetera APAC said: “This is great news for our customers active in the Australian market, and demonstrates our commitment to growing our business both in Australia and in South-East Asia. We offer clients industry-leading uptimes and security for transaction processing and look forward to partnering with eftpos to grow our business in Australia. Looking ahead, we hope to secure certification for our card issuing solutions in this important market as well.”

Adrian Lovney, Australian Payments Plus (AP+) Chief Payment and Schemes Officer said, “eftpos is focused on providing more choice for Australian merchants in payments and committed to continually enhancing transaction security. We’re delighted to provide certification for Netcetera’s 3DS Server.”

Across the Asia-Pacific region, Netcetera delivers secure and frictionless payments for customers across 11 markets from offices in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and Singapore. Selected clients in the Asia-Pacific region include LianLian Global (China), Useepay (Hong Kong), VNPay and OPN Payments (Thailand), Midtrans (Indonesia) and Airwallex in Australia.

Netcetera’s acquiring products enable processing transactions with 3-D Secure protocols and PSD2 SCA exemptions, certified with the major card networks and fully compliant with payment industry standards such as PCI DSS and PCI 3DS. Having Netcetera as a partner means issuers and acquirers can easily integrate its secure digital payment products and maintain compliance with government regulations and card network rules. Certification by eftpos is another step in Netcetera’s successful internationalisation strategy, and follows a similar move in February this year when Netcetera was certified by leading Brazilian card network ELO.

Notes to Editors:

1. About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure payments, digital banking, publishing, mobility, healthcare, and pensions technology. More than 2,500 banks and issuers and 160,000 merchants rely on the digital banking and payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 1,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Further information on netcetera.com and LinkedIn. (Netcetera is represented by G+D in Australia.)

2. About Australian Payments Plus

Australian Payments Plus is the new organisation that brings together Australia’s three domestic payment organisations, BPAY Group, eftpos and NPP Australia into one entity. Australian Payments Plus which strives to deliver world-leading innovation, excellence in delivery, and customer experiences that delight and inspire us to build a better, stronger and more prosperous Australia. AP+ shareholders include Adyen Australia Pty Limited, ANZ, ASL, Bank of Queensland Limited, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, CBA, Citigroup Pty Limited, Coles Group Limited, Cuscal Limited, EFTEX Pty Limited, First Data Network Australia Limited trading as Fiserv, HSBC Bank Australia Limited, ING Bank (Australia) Limited, Indue Limited, Macquarie Bank Limited, NAB, PayPal, Suncorp Metway Limited, Tyro Payments Limited, WBC, Windcave Pty Limited, Wise Australia Pty Limited, Woolworths Group Limited and WorldPay. See www.auspayplus.com.au for more information.

