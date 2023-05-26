SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Nominee Name
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
A.E. Michael Anglin
145,980,767
95.69
6,580,202
4.31
Rod P. Antal
151,624,418
99.35
987,079
0.65
Thomas R. Bates, Jr.
150,259,974
98.46
2,351,523
1.54
Brian R. Booth
151,640,460
99.36
971,037
0.64
Simon A. Fish
128,117,551
83.95
24,493,946
16.05
Leigh Ann Fisher
150,328,389
98.50
2,283,108
1.50
Alan P. Krusi
148,378,642
97.23
4,232,855
2.77
Kay Priestly
148,106,336
97.05
4,505,161
2.95
Karen Swager
152,075,086
99.65
536,411
0.35
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and (ii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
136,635,616
89.53
15,975,879
10.47
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditor
150,684,859
92.73
11,818,173
7.27
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
Contacts
SSR Mining Contacts:
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046
To receive SSR Mining’s news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
