Pool Corp Stock Surges Over 9% as Third-Quarter Sales and Earnings Top Wall Street Forecasts and Outlook Holds

Shares of Pool Corp. surged more than 9% on Thursday after the world's largest distributor of swimming pool supplies reported third-quarter sales and earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast.

Pool shares rose $16.43, or 9.53%, to $188.87 in early trading, giving the company a market value of about $6.8 billion.

The rally provided a boost for a stock that had fallen about 43% over the past year amid concerns about slowing demand for pool construction and home improvement projects.

Results top expectations

Pool reported net sales of $1.5 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up 4% from a year earlier. About 3 percentage points of that growth came from higher prices. Analysts had expected revenue of about $1.48 billion.

Sales growth accelerated from 2% in the second quarter, a sign that demand may be stabilizing.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.40 per diluted share, compared with $3.39 a year earlier and above the average analyst estimate of $3.36.

"We delivered solid results in the third quarter of 2026," said John B. Watwood, Pool's president and chief executive.

Margin pressure

Not every measure improved. Gross margin slipped 0.6 percentage points to 29%, which the company attributed to higher inbound freight costs, changes in customer mix and comparison with a midseason price increase a year earlier.

Operating expenses rose 5% to $264.1 million, driven by higher performance-based pay, employee insurance costs and outside fees related to strategic initiatives.

As a result, operating income fell 3% to $172.2 million, and net income fell 3% to $123 million.

Guidance reaffirmed

Pool confirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted diluted earnings of $10.87 to $11.17 per share. The midpoint of that range, $11.02, is slightly above the analyst consensus of $10.99.

The adjusted range excludes 21 cents per share in after-tax costs related to the company's CEO transition.

Reaffirming guidance at this stage of the year can reassure investors, particularly after a period of weak demand, because it signals the company has visibility into how the rest of the year is shaping up.

Industry backdrop

Pool Corp. distributes pool equipment, chemicals, replacement parts and outdoor living products to pool builders, retailers and service companies across the United States and other countries.

Demand for new pool construction surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many homeowners invested in backyard improvements, but slowed sharply as interest rates rose and housing activity cooled. That slowdown weighed heavily on Pool's sales and stock price.

However, a large part of Pool's business comes from maintenance and repair of existing pools, which tends to be more stable than new construction. Chemicals, replacement parts and equipment upgrades are needed regardless of economic conditions, providing a steady base of demand.

Why investors reacted strongly

The stock's strong move likely reflects a combination of better-than-expected results and investor relief after a long decline. Sales growth accelerating for the first time in several quarters suggested that the worst of the downturn in pool spending may be over.

The stock had been trading near the low end of its 52-week range before Thursday's rally.

What's next

Investors will watch for signs that new pool construction is recovering, which would depend in part on lower interest rates and a stronger housing market. They will also monitor whether Pool can restore its profit margins as freight and operating costs remain elevated.

The company's fourth quarter is typically its slowest, as pool use declines in colder months, making the start of the 2027 pool season a key test of demand.