The New York Times' Connections puzzle on Friday mixed computer software, personality traits and a dose of high school physics, with a wordplay-based final group that may leave some players stumped.

Connections puzzle No. 1230 went live at midnight local time Friday. Players must sort 16 words into four groups of four and are allowed only four mistakes before the game ends. Hints appear first below, followed by the full answers.

Friday's 16 words

The words on Friday's board are EXTENSION, LOVE, DIRECT, POWER, SPINAL, VOCAL, DRIVER, DISTANCE, PHONE, TIME, UPDATE, OPEN, FRANK, FORCE, DOUBLE and PLUGIN.

Several words could fit more than one theme, and the grid contains a few tempting overlaps, particularly among technology-related terms.

Spoiler-free hints for each group

Connections color-codes its categories by difficulty, with yellow the easiest, followed by green, blue and purple. On Friday, some players may find the yellow and green groups closer in difficulty than usual.

Yellow: People who say exactly what they mean. Green: Things you might add to a computer. Blue: Think back to physics class and do the math. Purple: Add a word that rhymes with "cap."

One word from each group

For players who want a little more help before seeing the answers:

Yellow: FRANK Green: DRIVER Blue: FORCE Purple: LOVE

Watch out for red herrings

Friday's grid includes several words with technology connections, which could lead players astray. PHONE fits naturally with computer and tech themes, but it belongs in the purple group. OPEN could also suggest computing terms, such as opening a file, but it belongs with the yellow group.

POWER is another potential trap. It could suggest electricity or computer hardware, but here it belongs with a group based on a physics formula.

Today's Connections answers

Players who want to keep solving should stop reading here.

Yellow — Forthright: DIRECT, FRANK, OPEN, VOCAL

Each word describes someone who speaks honestly and openly. A direct or frank person says what they think, an open person is willing to share, and someone who is vocal expresses opinions loudly or publicly.

Green — Things you install on a computer: DRIVER, EXTENSION, PLUGIN, UPDATE

All four are types of software added to a computer or web browser. A driver lets a computer communicate with hardware such as a printer, while extensions and plugins add features to browsers and programs. Updates install fixes and new features.

Blue — Quantities in a formula for power: DISTANCE, FORCE, POWER, TIME

This group relies on basic physics. Power is calculated as work divided by time, and work equals force multiplied by distance. Putting those together, power equals force times distance divided by time. The inclusion of POWER as both a group member and the subject of the formula may have made this group harder to see.

Purple — ___ TAP: DOUBLE, LOVE, PHONE, SPINAL

As is often the case, the purple category relied on wordplay. Each word forms a familiar phrase when followed by "tap." A double tap is a quick two-touch gesture on a phone screen. A love tap is a light, affectionate hit. A phone tap is a secret listening device, and a spinal tap is a medical procedure that draws fluid from the spine.

Some players may also recognize "Spinal Tap" as the fictional rock band from the 1984 mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap."

How hard was Friday's puzzle?

Many players likely found the green group the easiest, as the computer software theme is straightforward once spotted. The blue group, which requires recalling a physics formula, was probably among the most challenging for players who had not thought about the subject since school.

The purple group's "tap" connection may also have been tricky, especially with PHONE pulling attention toward the technology group. At least one puzzle reviewer admitted to never having heard the phrase "love tap" and guessing to complete the group.

Strategy tips for Connections

Players who struggled Friday may benefit from a few common approaches.

Look for groups that are too big. If five or more words seem to fit a theme, such as technology, one of them probably belongs elsewhere.

Consider hidden phrases. Purple groups often involve words that combine with another word, so try adding common words before or after each entry.

Think about different subjects. Connections can draw on science, music, sports, pop culture and other fields, so a group that seems random may share a link from an unexpected area.

Use the shuffle button. Rearranging the grid can help reveal connections that are not obvious in the original layout.

Don't rush. Since the game allows only four mistakes, it often pays to work out all four groups before submitting the first one.

Yesterday's answers

For players catching up, Thursday's puzzle, No. 1229, featured groups for parts to be grasped, kinds of sculptures, American football positions and the starts of bedding words.

About Connections

Connections launched in 2023 and has become one of the most popular games in The New York Times Games lineup, alongside Wordle, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword. Each puzzle has only one correct solution, and words with double meanings are designed to make sorting them harder.

A new Connections puzzle, No. 1231, will be released at midnight Saturday local time.