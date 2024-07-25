An Italian fighter jet crashed while conducting a military exercise Wednesday in Australia's Northern Territory, leading to the cancellation of all the events of the day.

The pilot managed to eject safely and was currently recovering in stable condition at the Royal Darwin Hospital, the ABC News reported.

The crash involving the EFA 2000 Typhoon aircraft happened during biennial Exercise Pitch Black and in front of 45,000 troops from 20 participating countries. The situation prompted the cancellation of all flights and an investigation has been launched into the crash.

Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said the authorities implemented thorough safety protocols and extensive planning in Exercise Pitch Black, which aimed to bolster international cooperation and regional security by bringing together air forces from around the globe.

"The exercise participant made immediate contact with aircrew in the area via radio following their ejection," a defense spokesperson said, according to the Canberra Times. "The pilot arrived at hospital by helicopter around 1.30pm (local time)."

Italian Air Force Brigadier General Filippo Nannelli said that participating in Exercise Pitch Black involves significant logistical challenges, but the problems were worthwhile as the exercise facilitated enhanced military relations between nations and increased regional resistance to transnational threats.

"It takes 10 hours to plan one of those missions that goes for about an hour in the sky," he said. "It required a lot of effort from our men and women to ensure we arrived here with so many aircraft," he said in comments published by the Australian Defence Force on Friday.

The exercise, hosted by the Australian Royal Air Force, involved 140 aircraft and simulates complex air combat scenarios. Though only a training ground, it serves as a platform to showcase advanced aviation capabilities.