Reacting to Australia's claim that a Chinese fighter jet endangered its navy helicopter with flares over international waters, Beijing said the military took steps to warn and alert the aircraft, after flying close to China's airspace in a "provocative move".

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, on Tuesday, that China has lodged an official protest with Australia over its "risky moves," AP reported.

"What truly happened is an Australian military aircraft deliberately flew within close range of China's airspace in a provocative move that endangers China's maritime and air security in the name of enforcing a U.N. Security Council resolution," spokesperson Lin Jian said. "The Chinese military took necessary measures at the scene to warn and alert the Australian side," he added. Lin said China urged Australia to stop its "provocations" to prevent "misunderstanding and miscalculation."

Australian authorities had accused Chinese air force J-10 jet of dropping flares in the flight path of an Australian navy Seahawk helicopter, which was on a routine flight on Saturday in the Yellow Sea as part of an operation to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea.

According to Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles, the flares were 986 feet in front of the helicopter and 197 feet above forcing the pilot to "take evasive action in order to not be hit by those flares." "The consequence of being hit by the flares would have been significant," he added.

"This is a very serious incident, it was unsafe and it is completely unacceptable," he said. "We have formally expressed our concerns about this incident, and formally expressed that this was both unsafe and unprofessional."

Though no one was injured or any damage reported, Department of Defence stated the confrontation put the aircraft and those on board at risk.

Despite the confrontation, HMAS Hobart continued with its mission in the Yellow Sea. Since 2018, Australia has been participating in UN operations to enforce sanctions against North Korea, Reuters reported.

"We will not be deterred from engaging in lawful activities and activities which are there to enforce U.N. sanctions in respect of North Korea," Marles said.