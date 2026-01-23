The World Economic Forum is underway in Switzerland, and around 400 billionaires and millionaires 24 countries are taking this as an opportunity to call for higher taxes on the super-rich.

The open letter is a part of "Time to Win" campaign, which is organized by Patriotic Millionaires, Patriotic Millionaires Canada, Patriotic Millionaires UK, Millionaires for Humanity, and Oxfam.

Open Letter Calling for Higher Taxes on Super-Rich

Posted on the "Time to Win" website, the open letter says that "The gap between the super rich and everyone else grows larger every day, stretching across neighbourhoods, nations, and, perhaps most of all, generations."

"You already have a simple and effective solution, supported by millionaires and the public alike. Stop squandering the time we have—tax the super rich," the letter insists.

"As millionaires who stand shoulder to shoulder with all people, we demand it," it adds. "And as our elected representatives—whether it's those of you at Davos, local councillors, city mayors, or regional leaders—it's your duty to deliver it. So tax us. Tax the super rich."

You can read the full open letter here.

Are There Australian Signatories?

As previously mentioned, nearly 400 millionaires and billionaires signed the letter. According to news.com.au, among the notable names are actor Mark Ruffalo and musician Brian Eno.

Disney heirs Abby and Tim Disney have also signed the open letter.

As for the signatories from Australia, there are two: Graham Marr and Richard Barnes.

The open letter comes after Oxfam released a report that shows Australian billionaires increased their wealth by $600,000 a day on average in the past year.

There are 48 billionaires in Australia.