Microsoft has rolled out an emergency fix for all Windows PCs after a Windows 11 bug prevented users from shutting down their PCs following the installation of a security update.

Microsoft shared in their latest announcement that they have rolled out a fix for the issue present in Windows 11 which the company describes as an "out-of-band update" that addresses the problems on the operating system.

The issue focuses on PCs failing to complete their shutdown or hibernation process as when users attempt to shut down or hibernate their computers, they only restarts.

According to Microsoft, users who have installed the January 2026 Windows security update were affected by the issue, and the problem mainly affects users who have the Secure Launch feature enabled.

The Secure Launch is a security feature on Windows 11 PCs that prevents firmware-level attacks during startup.

Users were stuck in a restart loop with their PCs if they attempted to shut down or hibernate their Windows 11-powered computers.

Microsoft also Fixes Remote Connection Logins

On the other hand, Engadget reported that the latest out-of-band update from Microsoft also fixes another problem present on Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices, and this is the login issues on PCs.

Because of the issue, users are failing to log in using remote connection apps, keeping them locked out of their PCs and accounts.

According to Microsoft's explanation via their Known issues page, the problem centers on the credential prompt failures, which resulted in the failed login attempts when users are doing so using remote connection apps.

That said, WindowsLatest reported that there are still existing issues on the January 2026 Windows security update, which are yet to be addressed by the company, including blank screens and Outlook Classic app crashes.

Originally published on Tech Times