Lucasfilm, the production company behind "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," has announced major changes to its leadership.

As part of the changes, Kathleen Kennedy has stepped down as president after 14 years.

Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down After 14 Years

As BBC notes, Kennedy has been at the helm of Lucasfilm since 2012, the same year the company was bought by Disney.

During her term, the "Star Wars" franchise was relaunched, and the studio produced five films and a number of television series, including "Andor" and "The Mandalorian."

"We're deeply grateful for Kathleen Kennedy's leadership, her vision, and her stewardship of such an iconic studio and brand," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Kennedy, who was handpicked by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas to lead Lucasfilm, will return to producing.

She addressed her departure from her role as president, stating, "When George Lucas asked me to take over Lucasfilm upon his retirement, I couldn't have imagined what lay ahead."

"It has been a true privilege to spend more than a decade working alongside the extraordinary talent at Lucasfilm," she added.

Who Is the New Lucasfilm President?

Replacing Kennedy as President and CEO of Lucasfilm is none other than Dave Filoni. Lynwen Brennan, on the other hand, will serve as Co-President.

Filoni joined Lucasfilm in 2005 and has been instrumental in the establishment of the company's animation studio. He is perhaps best known for helping launch the live-action television series "The Mandalorian."

Filoni paid tribute to his predecessor, saying that "From Rey to Grogu, Kathy has overseen the greatest expansion in 'Star Wars' storytelling onscreen that we have ever seen."

"I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love," he added.

On the other hand, Brennan has been with the company since 1999. She went on to lead Industrial Light & Magic in 2009 before becoming General Manager of Lucasfilm in 2015.

Nine years later, she was named President and General Manager of Lucasfilm Business in 2024.

"Lucasfilm has played such a meaningful part in my life," said Brennan. "It's a community of inspiring storytellers with a rebel spirit like no other, and I am honored to join Dave Filoni in leading us forward.