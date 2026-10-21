NEW YORK — Shares of Klaviyo Inc. rose nearly 8% on Tuesday as investors appeared to reassess marketing software stocks after Salesforce agreed to acquire rival customer engagement platform Braze.

Klaviyo shares gained $1.39, or 7.94%, to $18.90 in early trading. The company's market value rose to about $5.4 billion.

It was not immediately clear whether Klaviyo had released new information. The gain came the same day Salesforce announced a deal to buy Braze for $47.50 per share in cash, a valuation of about $5.66 billion. Braze shares soared more than 50% on the news.

A sector in focus

Klaviyo and Braze both provide software that helps businesses market to consumers using customer data and automation, though they focus on somewhat different customer segments.

Acquisitions often lift shares of similar companies, as investors reconsider the value of comparable businesses and speculate about potential future deals. Salesforce's willingness to pay a substantial premium for Braze may signal strong interest in marketing technology platforms.

About Klaviyo

Boston-based Klaviyo provides a marketing automation and customer relationship management platform used by e-commerce and consumer brands. Its tools help businesses send personalized emails, text messages and other communications based on customer data.

The company has been expanding beyond email marketing into a broader platform that includes customer service and analytics, and has added AI-powered features.

Growth continues

Klaviyo has continued to post strong revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 28% to $358 million. The company announced a $500 million share buyback program earlier this year after reporting strong 2025 results.

Analysts have generally been positive on the stock, with many brokerages rating it a buy and citing its potential to expand its platform and grow internationally.

Stock struggles

Despite that growth, Klaviyo shares have struggled. The stock is down about 33% over the past year, weighed down by concerns about competition, artificial intelligence disruption of software businesses and the outlook for consumer spending.

Software stocks broadly have faced pressure as investors debate whether AI will strengthen or erode traditional software businesses.

What's next

Klaviyo is expected to report third-quarter results in the coming weeks. Investors will be watching for revenue growth, profitability and any commentary about competition in the marketing software market following the Salesforce-Braze deal.