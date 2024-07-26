The Northern Territory government has announced that the lease on the Jabiluka uranium mine will not be renewed once the current one ends on Aug. 11

NT mining minister Mark Monaghan said the decision was taken after consulting the federal government, and that future application for the grant of a mineral title over the area will not be entertained, reported The Guardian. The area was given special reserve status in May.

"We have gone through a thorough process to ensure that all stakeholder views have been considered in this decision," he said. "The federal government advice, along with the wishes of the Mirarr people, were critical to this process and outcome."

Energy Resources Australia (ERA) had leased the Jabiluka uranium mine for 42 years, and had sought renewal for another 10 years, which was rejected by the NT government on Friday.

The people of Mirarr have been protesting against mining in the area since the late 1990s.

Welcoming NT government's decision, the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) called it a huge win for the people, and an end to the "threat that hovered over the very special place for four decades," Mirage News reported.

"This is a huge win for the Mirarr Traditional Owners and for all who love Kakadu, Australia's largest national park. It is a tribute to people's concern and action over decades.

This decision allows a line to be drawn under the divisive era of uranium mining in Kakadu. ERA's full attention should now turn to cleaning up the mess left at the Ranger uranium mine, also on Mirarr country," ACF's nuclear free campaigner Dave Sweeney said.