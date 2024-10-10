Australia's senior minister, Jason Clare, has strongly questioned whether Israel is adhering to international law in its attacks on Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, while also reiterating calls for de-escalation and a ceasefire.

Clare stated said every country has a right to defend itself, but that does not justify attacks on schools and hospitals.

"The bombing of schools and the bombing of hospitals, I think, are not complying with international law," the education minister told AAP. "Enough blood has been spilled and it's time for the suffering and starvation and the slaughter that's happening in Gaza to end."

Clare, who represents the western Sydney electorate of Blaxland with a high proportion of Muslim Australians, said people in his constituency were experiencing a personal conflict

and have been asking for a ceasefire.

"The people that we see, images of dying on our TV screens, are often their family or friends," he said. "They're asking for a ceasefire and for the war to end, and I don't think that's too much to ask. I remember hearing the story from one person about parents having to write the names of their children on the soles of their children's feet in case in the morning they wake up and a bomb has exploded and that child is dead."

As Australian ministers have been reluctant to criticize Israel's actions, the Labor government came under pressure from the opposition Coalition over its stance on the Gaza war.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had refused to publicly align with the United States on Israel's strike against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, but stated: "Israel had a right to defend itself, but how it did so mattered."

The opposition called it hypocritical to support Israel's right to defend itself while also advocating for a ceasefire.

Foreign affairs spokesperson Simon Birmingham accused Labor of "capitulating" and flip-flopping on Israel.

"Labor's inability to sustain a firm position on Israel continues to put Australia at odds with our major ally and security partner in the United States," Senator Birmingham said. "The ceasefires we should all be supporting are where all hostages are released, while both Hamas and Hezbollah surrender their terrorist infrastructure, capability and leadership."

Meanwhile, the government is assessing the need to continue flights from Lebanon as only half of the 660 available seats on two flights were filled, on Wednesday.

By Thursday, nearly 2000 Australians, including permanent residents and their immediate families, were flown out of Beirut.