Meta has now rolled out the "Build Your 2026 Algorithm" feature for Instagram Reels to allow users use it to personalize their feeds.

After a test involving selected accounts and users, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has shared in his latest post on Threads that the app's "Build Your 2026 Algorithm" Reels feature is now available.

This feature is the same one that Mosseri talked about in late 2025 which will let users "tune" their algorithms on Instagram Reels to only show what they are interested in.

The feature will be part of their Instagram account settings, specifically under the "Your algorithm" tab, which is the dedicated aspect of Instagram that will determine the topics you are interested in. According to Mosseri's previous announcement, the feature will be available to Reels first.

Instagram will first give users an overview of the topics they are interested in, the ones that they engage with the most, and those that they spend more time watching or browsing on the platform.

Users may then select the topics they resonate with the most to be featured more on their Reels browsing experience and choose which topics to remove or show less than others.

All English Instagram Users May Personalize Reels

Mosseri revealed that the feature is now rolling out to all English users of the app, and users only have to wait for the setting to appear to fine-tune the content they see on Reels.

The Instagram CEO did not reveal when the feature would be available to other regions that do not have English as their default language on the app.

Originally published on Tech Times