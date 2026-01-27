Different parts of Australia continue to deal with extreme temperatures as the heatwave rages on.

Specifically, certain towns in Victoria and South Australia are dealing with record-breaking temperatures.

Riverland Town Sees Temperature Exceed 49 Degrees Celsius

Temperatures in Riverland town of Renmark, for example, inched closer to 50 degrees Celsius.

According to ABC News, temperature reached 49.6 degrees Celsius after 2 p.m. on Monday. The previous record was 48.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded back in December 2019.

This temperature is "a new all-time record for Renmark," according to the weather bureau.

Victoria Towns Record State-wide Maximum Temperature

Over in Victoria, the towns of Walpeup and Hopetoun recorded a state-wide maximum temperature of 48.9 degrees Celsius.

A separate ABC News report notes that this broke the previous record of 48.8 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave warnings have been issued not just in Victoria and South Australia, but also in the following areas:

New South Wales

Queensland

Tasmania

Northern Territory

Australian Capital Territory

Per the BBC, these warnings are expected to remain in place until Wednesday.