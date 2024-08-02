The Fair Commission on Friday filed an application in court seeking approval to appoint Victorian barrister Mark Irving as administrator of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU), even as the federal government warned the union against opposing the move.

While the CFMEU said it was exploring legal options, Workplace Relations Minister Murray Watt said it was the strongest action ever taken by a government against an employee union, ABC News reported.

If appointed, the administrator will have the power to remove 270 officials and manage the union's finances for two years. Irving has 30 years of experience in union/employee matters in the Victorian Bar.

The federal government warned that if the union opposed the legal application, it would implement laws to establish an effective administration and introduce penalties.

"The government will introduce legislation to enable the establishment of an appropriate scheme of administration as swiftly and effectively as possible," Watt said. "It would contain serious penalties for undermining or avoiding the scheme of administration."

The union, meanwhile, responded that the federal court has to determine the application.

Speaking to media persons in Brisbane, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government has taken action to address the issues plaguing CFMEU, adding there was no place for violence in society, reported The Guardian.

Welcoming the move to appoint an independent administrator, Master Builders Australia asked the federal government to set up a central body responsible for coordinating all inquiries.

Last month, a media investigation exposed the CFMEU's links with criminal gangs in the Victoria branch. The gang members were also involved in Victoria's AU$100bn infrastructure plan.

After the expose, Labor's national executive had cut ties and stopped political donations from the construction union.