The West Australian (WA) government is all set to roll out a rule in which union representatives seeking access to construction sites would be required to undergo a "fit and proper person" test.

The ruling comes amid allegations of union influence and criminal links among Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) members.

CFMEU, Australia's powerful construction union, has been placed under serious scrutiny for its use of intimidation and alleged criminal ties, especially in Victoria, where Premier Jacinta Allan faced controversy for allegedly failing to address these concerns decisively.

Now, Western Australian Premiere Roger Cook has stepped up efforts to bolster the oversight and address the allegations, ABC reported.

The WA Industrial Relations Commission will join the efforts to examine whether the individual seeking access to worksites is deemed "fit and proper" under some set rules. The legislation also allows reporting of current members in case their suspicious past conducts come to light.

Cook's move came as union official Edmond Margjini, who was a former Sword Boys gang member, was all set to stand trial in WA on four charges connected to an alleged 2011 attack on a woman with a machete during a home invasion.

Cook announced that his government was investigating the report, and the recent measures were largely influenced by the allegations.

"While I have seen no clear evidence of east coast conduct here in WA, I am concerned that a current CFMEU official who is facing serious criminal charges related to a violent home invasion has a right to enter WA worksites," Cook said. "The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced a process to suspend that individual's right of entry and I fully support (that)."

The allegations also stirred a heated debate inside the opposition camp, with WA Liberal Leader Libby Mettam slamming ties with CFMEU. Meanwhile, Peter Dutton has urged the Albanese government to deregister the organization.

However, Western Australia CFMEU State Secretary Mick Buchan said the state's record was clean, and added he will investigate claims that came to the surface.

"It's easy to make bold statements out there," Buchan said. I put it to the MBA on Friday ... show me these statements, show me the problems you've got. I need to know about them, so I can fix them. The reality is, as far as I'm concerned, there isn't any."

Cook also told the media on Monday that, in light of recent charges, he supported the East Coast steps to suspend the CFMEU, while adding that WA will maintain ties with the union, The Nightly reported.

In the Legislative Council, opposition leader Peter Collier said that the premier of Western Australia was "living in a fool's paradise" if he thought the CFMEU's WA chapter was immune to the problems that plagued the eastern states.