Around 200,000 Australians in remote parts of the country are using Elon Musk's Starlink for internet access. While it provides connectivity in places with limited options, some experts are worried about the risks of relying on a service controlled by one person.

Musk, who is now part of the second Donald Trump administration, runs Starlink, and the company has 7,000 satellites in space, with plans to expand to 12,000 for global coverage.

However, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland does not see Starlink as a major competitor to the government-owned NBN, but several others are concerned about its growing influence.

In the Ukraine-Russia war, both sides are believed to use Starlink, and Musk has controlled when the system is active or switched off, ABC Net reported. Some fear Australia could also be vulnerable to his decisions.

Professor Andrew Dodd from the Centre for Advancing Journalism warns that relying on an unpredictable individual like Musk is risky. He believes the Australian government must take steps to prevent overdependence on Starlink.

Since Musk bought X two and a half years ago, he has used the platform to share his political views. However, Rowland said the government has no concerns about his control of the company.

"We deal with Starlink as a professional organization," Rowland told 7.30, an Australian TV program. "This is a regulated market in Australia. It is subject to a wide variety of legislative and other regulatory obligations. We are not concerned."

"NBN has around nine million connections. We're aware that Starlink has in the vicinity of around 200,000 and we know that between fiber and satellite technology, there is no comparison."

Telecommunications consultant Paul Budde pointed out that more people in regional areas are switching to Starlink over the NBN. He thinks Starlink's service is much better, especially in remote locations where fixed wireless networks struggle to perform as well.

Beekeeper Ben Moore has experienced this firsthand while working in isolated areas. Moore said he found Starlink extremely useful, as it allowed him to stay connected in places with no reception.

He pays AU$80 per month for a basic plan and uses a small Starlink mini receiver, which costs around AU$550. He can set it up in minutes and communicate from areas where he previously had no signal.

Meanwhile, many of Starlink's satellites are burning up as they fall to Earth. Last month, over 120 Starlink satellites re-entered Earth's atmosphere. Scientists are concerned about the environmental effects of these re-entries.

SpaceX claims its satellites burn up completely without leaving debris, but scientists remain concerned. Research showed these oxides increased eight times between 2016 and 2022, which could affect atmospheric chemistry in unknown ways.

The issue isn't limited to Starlink. Studies suggest a 26% yearly chance of falling rocket parts. While the risk to flights is low, debris could disrupt air travel and increase airline costs.