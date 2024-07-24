Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has voiced confidence in the Albanese government's prospects in the next election, while dismissing rumors of an impending Cabinet upheaval.

Marles' remarks came as Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil were facing criticism.

"We are confident about the next election, we're certainly not sanguine in the sense that we do not underestimate our opponents," Marles said, when asked about Labor's prospects in the elections, Sky News reported.

After a May budget largely viewed as a strategy to win over voters, speculations were rife about whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would consider reshuffling his Cabinet to bolster Labor's chances at the polls.

Albanese has reportedly asked ministers to notify his office if they want to resign before the next election, which has heightened conversations about potential changes.

Putting the rumor to rest, Albanese downplayed the possibility of a Cabinet shuffle and highlighted the government's resolve to concentrate on making its case to voters in the run-up to the next election.

As the next election draws near, there is growing talk of a ministerial overhaul. However, Marles and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher have declined to comment on possible changes to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, The Guardian reported.

Gallagher said that the prime minister had the last say on reorganization, and Marles -- who was filling in for Albanese -- joked, saying he would not be making any changes himself.

"I serve at the request of the PM and, you know, any matters around changing that are a matter for him," Gallagher said in a press conference. "All these policies that we promised, we've been able to deliver because we've been a good and stable government."