Less than one in three Australians preferred either Anthony Albanese or Peter Dutton to lead their respective parties in the next elections, the latest Newspoll survey has revealed.

According to the survey for The Australian, only 28% voters nominated Albanese or Dutton ahead of five other chosen candidates, AAP reported.

Among the Labor's leaders, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek was the favorite with 13% voting for her. While, former leader Bill Shorten received 10% votes and Treasurer Jim Chalmers got 8% support.

Cabinet minister Shorten said the polling shows voters want the government to focus on cost-of-living issues.

"As we know, there's been tax cuts come through, cheaper medicines, we're tackling the Medicare, the superannuation is up," he told Sunrise.

For the coalition, opposition Indigenous affairs spokeswoman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price was the most favored choice backed by with 14% votes, while deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley received 6% votes.

Albanese was a more popular choice as prime minister with seven points ahead of Dutton, News.com reported.

Even as Prime Minister Albanese brushed off the opinion polls and rumors about calling early elections, Coalition leader Dutton said his party is offering a clear choice for the people against a weak government.

"We are not being a small target, but offering a clear choice to the Australian people between a weak Albanese government ... versus Peter Dutton," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles received 4% support and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen was backed by 2%.

About 1258 voters participated in the poll that was held between July 15-19 throughout Australia.

However, both the Coalition and Labor received more votes than the June 30 figures. As 38% voters said they will back Coalition in the next federal polls, which is an increase by 2%, Labor trailed with 33%, though it increased by 1% from the earlier figures.

Support for Greens remained stable at 13%, support for independents dropped from 12% to 10%.

While, 35% voters marked the "don't know" option for Labor leaders, 39% chose the same for Liberal party leaders.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said that Australia needs strong leadership.

"What people want is not a populist. They want someone who's strong, they want someone who they can rely on. If you want a populist, then we don't need a leader, AI will do it ... but what a nation needs is leadership," Joyce said.