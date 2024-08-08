South Australian opposition leader David Speirs announced his resignation Thursday, citing family commitments and the toll of leadership on him as the key reasons for stepping down ahead of the 2026 state election.

Speirs, who was at the helm of the Liberal party since the 2022 state election, said that he could no longer handle the overwhelming demands of the role, which affected his personal life and his ability to lead the party effectively, 7 News reported.

He will continue to serve as the Member for Black, but his position, for now, remains vacant for a successor to fulfill and unite the party before the forthcoming elections.

"This has not been an easy decision, however, I believe it is in my best interests and that of my family," Speirs said in a statement. "I have used the mid-winter break to reflect on my priorities and to speak with family and friends at length about my future."

"Ultimately, I want to spend more quality time with them and the demands of the role as leader makes this difficult."

During his tenure as the Opposition leader, he constantly made efforts to outperform Labor Premier Peter Malinauskas. Still, the latter won with a sweeping majority each time, including in a key by-election win in the former Liberal stronghold of Dunstan.

Despite difficulties within the party and rumors about his leadership, Speirs was sure that the foundation he laid would lead the party to victory.

Speirs said his Scottish origin and accent were matters of "immense" pride for him.

"To be able to go from an overseas migrant who settled in the southern suburbs of Adelaide as a teenager, to become the Leader of the South Australian Liberal Party, is something I am immensely proud of and highlights the incredible opportunities available to all South Australians in this remarkable state," he told The Australian.

Political analyst Rob Manwaring called Speirs exit "a combination of media and political pressure, with most of this political pressure having come from his own ranks of the famously divided Liberal Party."

Manwaring added Speirs' political future changed when Liberals lost Steven Marshall's seat of Dunstan to Labor, 7News reported.