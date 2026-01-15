Music distribution platform Bandcamp has announced that it will ban all forms of AI-generated music within its platform, taking a stance against the advanced technology.

Bandcamp's ban on AI encapsulates all music that have something to do with artificial intelligence, whether these were fully made using the machine learning technology or were substantially created by AI.

The platform has made it clear that these are not welcome on the platform.

Bandcamp Bans AI-Generated Music on Its Platform

Bandcamp's official Reddit account shared a new announcement via their subreddit, r/BandCamp, stating that they are banning all kinds of AI-generated music on their platform starting this year.

The company did not hold back as it denounced AI-generated music of all forms, being firm on its decision to keep it out of the music distribution platform.

The company talked about how human creativity and passion for music have been the core of Bandcamp, explaining that they want to maintain this moving forward.

According to the announcement, Bandcamp's stance against generative AI music centers on "real people making incredible music is something we want to protect and maintain."

Bandcamp claims that they want to deliver an AI-free experience for both artists and the audience on their platform, with musicians continuing to create their craft and fans being able to enjoy human-made compositions.

The company also encourages the platform's users to report music they suspect to be AI-generated so that they can flag it and put it up for review. Bandcamp will then "reserve the right to remove any music" under suspicion.

New AI Policy: Keeping Bandcamp 'Human'

Bandcamp will remove content on its platform should it determine and prove that these were made using generative AI tools or platforms.

That said, Bandcamp did not reveal its process or if it will have a dedicated team to check on AI-generated music.

Additionally, the company did not mention if it will screen new and existing music uploads for any signs of being AI-generated.

Bandcamp made its stance against AI clear, unlike platforms like Spotify, which remain at a crossroads on fully removing AI-generated content.

Originally published on Tech Times