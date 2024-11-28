US consumer price inflation slowed slightly last month, jumping 8.3 percent compared to April 2021
US consumer price inflation slowed slightly last month, jumping 8.3 percent compared to April 2021

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed Wednesday that the country's consumer price inflation rate remained at a three-year low in October due to the government slashing electricity and rent prices.

The monthly consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.1% in the 12 months to October 2024. A more steady inflation environment was shown by the fact that this increase fell short of the 2.3% market projection, per the ABS statement.

The trimmed mean, or in other words, the underlying inflation rate, reached 3.5%. It was 3.2% in September. Because of its volatility, the report might not significantly influence monetary policy, Reuters reported.

Consumers heaped a sign of relief after the electricity rates dropped 35.6% from the same period last year. The record-breaking decline was accompanied by a notable 11.5% drop in transport fuel prices as a result of a decline in Middle East tensions and a dip in Chinese demand, which in turn led to a drop in world oil prices, the Guardian reported.

With only a 14% possibility of a cut in December, the market anticipates that interest rate cuts will be postponed until May of the following year.

The Australian dollar held firm at $0.6474 after the inflation data was released, and three-year bond futures maintained their gains, climbing to 96.02.

For the past year, the Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at 4.35% because it thinks this rate will be enough to keep inflation under control and continue job growth.