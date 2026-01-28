The export report released by Wine Australia reveals that wine exports declined both in value and volume in 2025.

Specifically, the report shows that wine exports declined by 8 per cent in value, while volume went down by 6 per cent.

Wine Export Value and Volume Decline in 2025

As reported by ABC News, the export market went down to $2.34 billion, and volume decreased to 613 million litres last year.

The lower numbers have been attributed to the lower alcohol intake of consumers in China, a market that was once deemed lucrative for Australia's wine industry.

A decrease in exports to the United States and the United Kingdom has also been recorded.

"Consumers are reducing overall alcohol consumption in line with wellness trends and in order to save money as the cost-of-living increases," Wine Australia Manager Market Insights Peter Bailey said.

"For wine exporters around the world, trade barriers and regional conflicts are also making it more difficult and costly to get product into markets, he added."

Australia's Wine Industry

Data from Statista shows that Australia ranks sixth globally when it comes to wine production, following countries such as Italy and France.

For the 2025 financial year, Shiraz is the leading wine variety that Australia exports in terms of volume, followed by Chardonnay.

China is the leading export market by export value, while the United Kingdom is the leading export market for Australian wine in terms of volume.

Statista notes that, for China, the value of wine exported to the Asian nation between 2021 and 2023 deteriorated. This is due to tariffs China place on Australian wine. However, these improved when the tariffs were removed in March 2024.