Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's decision to approve the expansion of three coal mines in New South Wales has led to concerns that it contradicts the government's goal of 43% reduction in emissions by 2030.

The minister's office reportedly approved extensions to coal mines in Narrabri, Ravensworth and Mount Pleasant regions in NSW on Tuesday, while denying reports they were new projects.

Plibersek responded that the approval was given based on facts and "national environmental law," and stressed the project will provide jobs and supply energy during the national transition towards cleaner energy sources, Sky News reported.

Greens environment spokeswoman Sarah Hanson-Young criticized the move, calling it "wrong and irresponsible," adding that it was a "climate-wrecking coal mines under laws they know are broken."

"This goes to show the Albanese Government has zero credibility on the environment this election after approving three coal mine extensions in a single day," she said.

Last month, the minister had blocked the McPhillamys Gold Project in NSW, which was comparatively smaller, pointing to concerns regarding protecting the environment and an Aboriginal heritage site.

The project, valued at AU$1 billion, was expected to bolster the local economy and provide the much-needed financial resources.

Local stakeholders, including the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council, had then countered the minister's argument and denied that the site held a sacred value.

Meanwhile, the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) said the three projects would emit more than 1.3bn tonnes of greenhouse gas in their lifetime, The Guardian reported.

While Whitehaven Coal got the nod for extending underground mining at Narrabri until 2034, Mach Energy at Mount Pleasant was extended until 2048 and Yancoal's Ravensworth mine was extended till 2032.

Narrabri and Mount Pleasant are expected to focus on thermal coal for export and use in power stations.

"This decision is the opposite of climate action," Gavan McFadzean, the climate program manager at ACF, said. "It is grossly irresponsible to be approving coalmines when global scientists and the International Energy Agency have repeated calls for no new coal and gas projects if we have any chance of having a safe climate."

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the Labor government has till now approved 26 new coal and gas projects.