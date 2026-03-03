Australians who are stranded in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict may have to rely on commercial flights to get out of the region.

However, this is earlier said than done as commercial flights remain limited in areas affected by the conflict.

Aussies in Middle East Told to Rely on Commercial Flights

According to Sky News, Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Matt Thistlethwaite said that he is hopeful that the airspace in the Middle East will start to open so that more commercial flights can operate, specifically in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"So, hopefully the airspace will progressively begin to open over the coming weeks and then we'll have options to get Australians out," Thistlethwaite said. "But the reality is the best option will be commercial flights."

The assistant foreign affairs minister also confirmed that the government is considering military options to evacuate Australians. However, he emphasized that commercial flights may be the best option at the moment.

"But the reality is that commercial means will be the best option, just because there are so many Australians within the region," he explained.

Saudi Arabia Embassy Closes Today

In other related news, the Australian Embassy in Saudi Arabia announced its closure today on social media "due to the ongoing regional security situation."

However, the embassy assured that it will remain operational and ready to provide consular and other assistance.

The embassy also told Australians in the country to shelter in place. Specifically, the embassy mentioned that security alerts have been made for Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran.