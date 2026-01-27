Apple has finally addressed an issue that older iPhones have when it comes to connecting to emergency services.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, users who have the iPhone 12 or earlier models must install the latest available updates in order to make emergency 000 calls.

Apple Provides Fix for Emergency Calls Issue

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has released iOS 18.7.4, iOS 16.7.13, iOS 15.8.6, and iOS 12.5.8 for older iPhones to address the problem.

Apple previously released the iOS 26.2 update to address the issue, and the newest updates are meant to prevent further problems in the future.

In a support document, Apple explained what led to the problem.

"Australian mobile network operators continue to improve support for emergency calling on their networks," said Apple. "This follows prior incidents, including a technical failure that prevented some older mobile phones from being able to make emergency calls (Triple Zero)."

The company added, "This impacted some Australians in regional areas who attempted to make an emergency call when their primary mobile network was unavailable, even though an alternate network was available and should have connected the call."

Apple has assured that local mobile operators are working to ensure that such problems will no longer happen in the future.

Which iPhone Models Should Update?

If you are unsure if your device requires an update, here is the list of iPhone models the recent update applies to:

‌iPhone‌ SE (1st generation)

‌iPhone‌ SE (2nd generation)

‌iPhone‌ 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 6S and ‌iPhone‌ 6S Plus

‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus

‌iPhone‌ X

‌iPhone‌ XS and ‌iPhone‌ XS Max

‌iPhone‌ XR

‌iPhone‌ 11, ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 12, iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

It should be noted that the following devices are not affected: