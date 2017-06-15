'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill is tired of superhero movies; calls for better stories

Hamill believes DC and Marvel are over-saturating the industry with movies
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamil arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Every century calls for a different trend for Hollywood. From comedy duos and gangster movies in its earliest days to musicals, it has entered the era where superhero movies are more popular than ever. Almost every hero has a movie now, even the les popular ones. However, while these are some of the most popular films these days, somebody does not agree. Surprisingly, it is Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

Hamill earlier said that he wants better stories to come out of today’s superhero movies. The actor had established himself as a big screen icon and his work goes beyond being one of the most popular characters in any sci-fi movie. He, too, was the voice of Joker in “Batman.”  Nowadays, he is busy again reprising the role that cemented his name in the industry for the latest “Star Wars” trilogy. However, he has opinions about Hollywood’s latest trend, and they are not exactly warm.

Talking to USA Today, he discussed what he thinks about the overcrowded landscape of superhero movies. Marvel and DC have gone full blast in establishing their presence in the cinematic universe and do not have plans to stop soon. While fans get their superheroes clad in costume and shining their glory, Hamill says that these movies should shift their focus to actual storytelling.

The actor says that he does not really know what is going on with superhero movies.  While he thinks that these are fantastic, he also believes that producers are already reaching the point of saturation. This is why they have to incorporate better storytelling to set these movies apart from the rest. There are a lot of gimmicks, but they can only take a viewer’s experience to a certain point.

Not everyone might agree that superhero movies need better stories, since these are why viewers watch these movies to begin with. Recently, Marvels “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume II” and DC’s “Wonder Woman” both did phenomenally at the box office. Both movies were not really competing with one another, but were equally warmly received as they acquired tremendous ratings across all platforms, notes Screen Rant.

In the same interview, Hamill also expressed his sadness over the passing of one of TV’s most iconic superheroes, Adam West. Hamill remembers him for being a very nice guy and that he was a big iconic figure for everyone growing up back then. Adam West was his childhood Batman and his biggest inspiration when he lent his voice to The Joker.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car