Why the black and white photo on 'Wonder Woman' is so relevant to 'Batman v Superman'

“Wonder Woman” delivered everything that its fans wanted to see, and everyone deserved to see all that from the very start. The heroine’s solo movie had been anticipated since the DC Extended Universe had been launched. One of the elements that kept everyone excited was a certain black and white photo from her past. In such photo, she was seen standing with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Sameer (Said Taghmaoui), Charlie (Ewen Bremner) and The Chief (Eugene Brave Rock).

This picture had a lot of fans asking about Wonder Woman’s origins, while others were shocked that she looks a lot younger than she actually is. This laid down the groundwork that Wonder Woman has a deep and dark past that fans could not wait to learn more about.

This photo was first unveiled in “Batman v. Superman” where Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) came across it in Belgium, 1918. This was a major revelation; but little did fans know that this picture would play such a big role when Wonder Woman’s solo movie would get released.

The folks behind the DC movie knew that this photo would be important and, according to star Ewen Bremner, they actually did not waste any time in capturing such moment, notes Yahoo. “That was the first thing that we shot, before we’d even shot a scene for Wonder Woman, we shot that photograph.” This picture was shot when “Batman v. Superman started production in November 2015; just four months before the movie would be shown in multiplexes.

In other words, director Patty Jenkins did not film the full scene behind that photo. Fans might remember it to be one of the movie’s most action packed moments where Diana hacks and slashes her way across the trenches as she fights to save a Belgian village placed under siege. They just shot the photo and built an entire scene behind it, writes Heroic Hollywood. This would later on prove to be a major challenge for the cast and crew. But, as the significance of the picture shows, everything was worth it.

Jenkins added that this meant that they had to get around to shooting those scenes behind the photograph. They had to create a scene that would make that picture worth remembering. Since they took the photo against a half-built set, they did not have much time to shoot again so that the sets were developed already. They had to find ways to recreate the exact same image after just a year and a half.