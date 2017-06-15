Why the black and white photo on 'Wonder Woman' is so relevant to 'Batman v Superman'

The famous B&W photo was reportedly taken before everything else was filmed
By @nessdoctor on
Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017.
Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

“Wonder Woman” delivered everything that its fans wanted to see, and everyone deserved to see all that from the very start. The heroine’s solo movie had been anticipated since the DC Extended Universe had been launched. One of the elements that kept everyone excited was a certain black and white photo from her past. In such photo, she was seen standing with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Sameer (Said Taghmaoui), Charlie (Ewen Bremner) and The Chief (Eugene Brave Rock).

This picture had a lot of fans asking about Wonder Woman’s origins, while others were shocked that she looks a lot younger than she actually is. This laid down the groundwork that Wonder Woman has a deep and dark past that fans could not wait to learn more about.

This photo was first unveiled in “Batman v. Superman” where Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) came across it in Belgium, 1918. This was a major revelation; but little did fans know that this picture would play such a big role when Wonder Woman’s solo movie would get released.

The folks behind the DC movie knew that this photo would be important and, according to star Ewen Bremner, they actually did not waste any time in capturing such moment, notes Yahoo. “That was the first thing that we shot, before we’d even shot a scene for Wonder Woman, we shot that photograph.”  This picture was shot when “Batman v. Superman started production in November 2015; just four months before the movie would be shown in multiplexes.

In other words, director Patty Jenkins did not film the full scene behind that photo. Fans might remember it to be one of the movie’s most action packed moments where Diana hacks and slashes her way across the trenches as she fights to save a Belgian village placed under siege. They just shot the photo and built an entire scene behind it, writes Heroic Hollywood. This would later on prove to be a major challenge for the cast and crew. But, as the significance of the picture shows, everything was worth it.

Jenkins added that this meant that they had to get around to shooting those scenes behind the photograph. They had to create a scene that would make that picture worth remembering. Since they took the photo against a half-built set, they did not have much time to shoot again so that the sets were developed already. They had to find ways to recreate the exact same image after just a year and a half.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car