'Resident Evil: Vendetta' gets lots of attention at E3 2017 [Watch 9-Minute Clip]

Capcom might later on push through with a remastered version of “Resident Evil 2”
By @nessdoctor on
resident evil vendetta
Official photo of "Resident Evil: Vendetta" Twitter/RE_Vendetta

Major game developer Capcom has not made its present felt yet at E3 2017 when it comes to game titles, but the company has been gracious enough to treat fans to a 9-minute clip of the upcoming film, “Resident Evil: Vendetta.” The movie is about to be released next week and fans are waiting with bated breath.

The 9-minute video of the CG movie “Resident Evil: Vendetta” appears to be taken from the start of the movie. The film begins with Leon S. Kennedy making his way through what looks like a morgue. Things get all messed up when he comes across some aggressive zombies in what anyone might expect from a Resident Evil movie. While the movie starts with Leon, the larger part of the clip pays attention to Chris Redfield and his team as they try to hunt down bio-terrorist Glenn Arias.

Although watching someone else play a video game is getting more popular nowadays, this full-length feature CGI film pushes the limits to prove such a point, observes South China Morning Post. Unlike the endless stream of Mila Jovovich movies that show the actress hack and slash her way through endless hordes of zombies, this film takes a different approach. It is directly connected to the Capcom games as it features characters and events from the games.

The movie’s main characters Rebecca Chambers, Chris Redfield and Leon Kennedy are familiar figures for fans of the game franchise, so this negates the necessity of any introduction. To cut it short, all these characters are adept at disposing as much hordes of zombies as they can to make the planet as liveable as possible. They must do their best to prevent Glenn Arias from unleashing a devastating weaponised virus in New York City.

The clip does not reveal much about the film for now, notes Game Rant. All that viewers can see is Chris Redfield and the rest of his team walking through a mansion that almost looks identical to the Spencer Estate from the first Resident Evil game. After much exploring, they find a child that sadly turns into a zombie. As the zombie child is about to attack them, the clip ends abruptly.

When this film gets released, there is that possibility that Capcom might later on push through with a remastered version of “Resident Evil 2,” which reportedly has been in development for quite some time now. “Resident Evil 7” debuted in last year’s E3, so fans might get their first look at the game soon.

9 Minutes of Resident Evil: Vendetta - E3 2017

Source: IGN/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car