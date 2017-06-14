'Jurassic World 2' production update: Cast and crew move to Hawaii; Bryce Dallas Howard jokes about heels

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

Filming of “Jurassic World 2” has officially wrapped in the UK. The production will now move to Hawaii, Director JA Bayona has confirmed. Meanwhile, cast member Bryce Dallas Howard has teased some details about the kind of filming that she has been involved in, and also joked about getting new shoes in the new film.

Close to the 24th anniversary of the first “Jurassic Park” film by Steven Spielberg, Bayona has wrapped the filming in UK. Announcing the shift of filming to Hawaii, the director also paid tribute to Spielberg’s work.

The northern island of Hawaii known as Kauai stood in for the fictitious island Isla Nublar in the past too. This is the island where the dinosaur theme park is located. With filming returning to the island, the fans may get to see what happened on the island after the dinosaurs broke loose in the first movie.

Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising her role as Claire Dearing in the sequel. The actress was teased about wearing heels in most part of the first film, even though she was running for her life. Her fans appear to be still asking her about her shoes in the sequel.

Claire may have learnt her lesson after the heel debacle. Perhaps boots are a better choice while running from dinosaurs, through the rain and the mud. The actress teased a pair of boots that she might get to try on in the next film.

The actress also teased a picture of her from the set, drenched in water. It is not clear if her character gets wet in the rain, or is she goes swimming in the film. Aquatic dinosaurs were a big part of the plot in the first film, and may continue to play a role in the sequel.

The plot of “Jurassic World 2” is not yet known. Jeff Goldblum has been confirmed to reprise his role as Ian Malcolm in the film. He will be joined by other returning cast members like Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu).

Credit: JA Bayona

Credit: Jurassic World/ Twitter

Credit: Bryce Dallas Howard

