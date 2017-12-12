Slovenian magazine apologises for suggesting Melania Trump was an escort

First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017.

A Slovenian magazine published an article in August 2016 in which it appeared to suggest that US first lady Melania Trump had worked as an escort. Now the publication has apologised for the said piece.

The Suzy women's magazine said it published an article that said US President Donald Trump’s wife has worked for a fashion agency that also offered an "elite escort" service aside from modelling. It said the piece "was understood as if Melania Trump conducted the escort job,” The Associated Press reports.

But the magazine admitted it has no proof Melania had worked as an escort. It also maintained that it had no intention to offend or hurt the now first lady.

Natasa Lusa, a member of the publishing board for the company that publishes the magazine, said the apology is part of a legal settlement. The magazine said it is paying Melania her compensation, but did not disclose the amount.

The 47-year-old FLOTUS has filed a libel lawsuit against the magazine through her lawyer. Natasa Pirc Musar, the FLOTUS’ Slovenian lawyer, has confirmed that an “out-of-court settlement” was reached. She did not provide further details, but has already claimed victory.

“The fact that the case is closed is a proof that even in the future Mrs. Trump will not allow insults and lies on her account and will always react to protect her rights and interests,” TIME reported Pirc Musar as saying. Melania has left her native Slovenia to pursue her modelling career and met Trump in New York in 1998.

Melania’s Christmas wish

Meanwhile, the FLOTUS has revealed where she would love to spend the holiday season. When asked by one of the patients at the Children's National Hospital in Washington during her recent visit, she said she would spend the holidays on a deserted island.

Twitter users reminiscent of the #FreeMelania movement were quick to react to her answer. One netizen suggested little answers speak volumes.

Melania’s visit to the hospital has also been an opportunity for her to share how the Trumps will spend the Christmas Eve. She said her family will have dinner together and will attend a midnight mass.

She also shared that there will only be "healthy food" on the menu. And when a girl named Sammy asked her what she is asking Santa, the mother of one said she would ask “peace on the world, health, love and kindness,” reports Harpers Bazaar.