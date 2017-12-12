Slovenian magazine apologises for suggesting Melania Trump was an escort

By on
Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

A Slovenian magazine published an article in August 2016 in which it appeared to suggest that US first lady Melania Trump had worked as an escort. Now the publication has apologised for the said piece.

The Suzy women's magazine said it published an article that said US President Donald Trump’s wife has worked for a fashion agency that also offered an "elite escort" service aside from modelling. It said the piece "was understood as if Melania Trump conducted the escort job,” The Associated Press reports.

But the magazine admitted it has no proof Melania had worked as an escort. It also maintained that it had no intention to offend or hurt the now first lady.

Natasa Lusa, a member of the publishing board for the company that publishes the magazine, said the apology is part of a legal settlement. The magazine said it is paying Melania her compensation, but did not disclose the amount.

The 47-year-old FLOTUS has filed a libel lawsuit against the magazine through her lawyer. Natasa Pirc Musar, the FLOTUS’ Slovenian lawyer, has confirmed that an “out-of-court settlement” was reached. She did not provide further details, but has already claimed victory.

“The fact that the case is closed is a proof that even in the future Mrs. Trump will not allow insults and lies on her account and will always react to protect her rights and interests,” TIME reported Pirc Musar as saying. Melania has left her native Slovenia to pursue her modelling career and met Trump in New York in 1998.

Melania’s Christmas wish

Meanwhile, the FLOTUS has revealed where she would love to spend the holiday season. When asked by one of the patients at the Children's National Hospital in Washington during her recent visit, she said she would spend the holidays on a deserted island.

Twitter users reminiscent of the #FreeMelania movement were quick to react to her answer. One netizen suggested little answers speak volumes.

Melania’s visit to the hospital has also been an opportunity for her to share how the Trumps will spend the Christmas Eve. She said her family will have dinner together and will attend a midnight mass.

She also shared that there will only be "healthy food" on the menu. And when a girl named Sammy asked her what she is asking Santa, the mother of one said she would ask “peace on the world, health, love and kindness,” reports Harpers Bazaar.

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car