‘Make Narnia Great Again’: Netizens slam Melania for choice of Christmas decors

US First Lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017.

US First Lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

United States First Lady Melania Trump has decorated a White House hallway for the Christmas time. A photo of the hallway was shared online and draws various reactions, with some netizens saying it looks more frightening than festive.

Twitter was into frenzy after White House communications director Stephanie Grisham shared on Sunday a photo of the White House hallway decorated by the first lady. US President Donald Trump’s spouse have supposedly selected most of the Christmas decor.

Several rooms were decorated with warm and welcoming displays. But the hallway was compared to a horror movie.

It has been compared to many things like “The Shining” and “Adam's Family.” Some said the hall looked better suited to the evil White Witch in “Narnia”. “Make Narnia Great Again,” one Twitter user wrote, echoing Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

“Not saying the White House Christmas decorations are creepy, but if an evil queen turns up in a sleigh and offers you Turkish Delight, you should politely and firmly decline,” a netizen wrote. The decor also led some to ask whether the FLOTUS has got her holidays mixed up.

Time-Honoured Traditions

Press release from the White House Office of the First Lady’s revealed that Melania designed the White Hourse around the theme “Time-Honoured Traditions” to pay respect to 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House. There are room-by-room thematic variations.

The China Room, for instance, “honours the holiday traditions of dining and hospitality.” It is set up for a family Christmas dinner. Meanwhile, the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall celebrate the “Nutcracker Suite.”

Service members and their families are also honoured in the East Wing with the Gold Star Family Tree. It was decorated with patriotic ribbon and gold stars. Guests can pen a message to their family members who are on duty or abroad on the digital tablets.

Melania said she, her husband, and their son Barron are very excited for their first Christmas in the White House, and that as with many families across the United States, holiday traditions are very important to them. “I hope when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays,” she added, and wished everyone a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season.

For the month of December, the White House will host over 100 open houses and many receptions. Over 25,000 visitors are expected to walk the halls.