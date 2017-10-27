Melania Trump: 'Drug addiction can take your friends, neighbours or your family'


Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

First Lady Melania Trump has spoken about drug addiction across the United States, saying it “can happen to any of us.” She offered opening remarks on Thursday when US President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis in the US a public health emergency.

"This can happen to any of us- drug addiction can take your friends, neighbours, or your family,” Melania said at a press conference. She also said this is the reason why the Trump administration is dedicated to combating the health crisis by utilising all available resources.

The Slovenian-born first lady shared the stories of people she has met in recent weeks. Some of those people stood behind her as she spoke at the podium in the East Room. She said she is looking forward to working more with individuals and families and recognises that there is a lot of work to be done.

Melania said she was proud to support his husband “as he sees this commitment through.” She praised the US leader for declaring a public health emergency.

The first lady sported a black ensemble to address the issue in front of an audience at the White House. She opted for a loose-fitting black outfit tied at the waist, with puffy sleeves, and her feet were tucked into pointed toe stilettos.

Recently, the FLOTUS participated in meetings and listening sessions and visited treatment centres like Lily's Place in West Virginia, a recovery centre for infants born addicted to drugs. "By placing a priority on the whole family, Lily's Place is giving infants the best opportunity to thrive because their parents are being given the support and tools they need to succeed," she said.

Now she is looking forward to continuing her work on behalf of the children of America. She hopes everyone will join forces with the Trump administration to fight and end this national public health emergency.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Melania said fighting cyber bullying would be her main FLOTUS cause. But some critics argue that her husband’s frequent use of Twitter to attack people could be considered as cyber bullying.

Last week, Melania made a visit to a Michigan middle school to promote an anti-bullying campaign. She has also participated in a 100-year-old tradition by donating her inaugural ball gown to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Melania cut the spending put in place by former FLOTUS Michelle Obama by a third.

